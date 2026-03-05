Rockies Ace Kyle Freeland’s Start Against Team USA Isn’t That Concerning

The Colorado Rockies went to battle with Team USA in an exhibition game on Wednesday, and one thing is for certain: Team USA is ready to go. The Rockies lost 14-4, but the game didn't get out of hand for Colorado until sixth inning.

It was a 5-4 score after five innings, but a five-run sixth inning put the nail in the coffin for the Rockies. But for their starter, Kyle Freeland, who is expected to get the baseball on opening day against the Miami Marlins, his performance wasn't as poor as the numbers may show.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Freeland made his spring debut against the team that's set to represent the United States of America in the World Baseball Classic. It's safe to say he was thrown into the fire. In just one inning of work, Freeland gave Rockies fans a little bit of everything with one strikeout, one home run allowed, and two hits.

Freeland's Postgame Thoughts

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) throws. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Freeland has ramped back into his workload this spring after dealing with some back spasm issues that he endured last season. Through two bullpen sessions before facing Team USA, Freeland was fine. Following the game, Freeland was just happy to have gotten the opportunity.

“Knowing that I was in that uniform three years ago, and knowing a lot of the guys over there and majority of the coaching staff as well, it's very cool to be able to go against them now in an exhibition game and then have some fun screen training while we work on some things," Freeland said via Guerilla Sports on X.

But when it came to his pitching performance, there are still things that Freeland has to work on. He's always been aggressive in the strike zone, but can miss his spot from time to time. Pitching to a 1.42 WHIP last year, Freeland will have to decrease that in 2026 for better success.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) delivers a pitch. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When it came to his pitches, he changed the grip of his changeup, and from what he says, it felt pretty good, despite giving up a home run to Aaron Judge.

"The changeup felt good today with the new grip," he said. "It's one of those grips that I feel like I'm able to grip it and rip it."

He generated swings and misses, and in 22 pitches threw 14 strikes. The one inning of work and the blemish on the line score was the home run to the AL MVP, couldn't ask for a better inning other than going one, two, three.