Team Italy Selects Rockies’ Michael Lorenzen for WBC Start Against Venezuela

The Colorado Rockies will have to wait a little bit longer to get starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen back in camp. He has a good reason, though.

Lorenzen has been named the starting pitcher for Team Italy as they prepare to face Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic semifinal in Miami on Monday. The winner will face Team USA, which beat Team Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

News of Lorenzen’s start was reported by several outlets, including The Los Angeles Times on X (formerly Twitter).

This will be Lorenzen’s second start for Italy, a team that has never been to the WBC semifinals in the history of the event. The country went undefeated in pool play, which included a win over the United States. They beat Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals.

Michael Lorenzen and Italy

Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Lorenzen took the win in his only WBC appearance. He pitched 4.2 innings, giving up two hits and no runs. He walked one and struck out two. This will be his last opportunity to pitch for Team Italy, based on the pitching restrictions on players in the WBC.

Before he left for the WBC, he made three appearances for the Rockies in spring training. He went 0-1 with a 14.29 ERA in three starts. He struck out three and walked six in 5.2 innings. He gave up 11 hits and nine earned runs. He clearly shook off the rust from last season before he went to the WBC.

The veteran right-hander was one off three veteran starters that Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes signed in the offseason, along with left-hander Jose Quintana and right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano. The hope is that the three veterans can help a pitching staff that had a 5.99 ERA last season as the team lost 119 games, a franchise record.

Lorenzen has already expressed his joy with getting the chance to pitch in Colorado, a place that he says has always intrigued him. Like DePodesta and Byrnes, he wants to solve the puzzle that is pitching in the thin air of Denver 81 games a year.

The 34-year-old has bounced around since he made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015 and left in free agency after the 2021 season. He’s also played for the Kansas City Royals, the Texas Rangers, the Los Angeles Angels, the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies. He’s been in demand as a starter because he’s able to eat innings and avoids injury.

Last year he was with the Royals and went 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA. For his career he is 54-55 with a 4.08 ERA with 395 games, but just 119 starts. He has struck out 826 strikeouts and 387 walks. He has never won more than 10 games in a season, but he did win nine games in 2023 with the Tigers and the Phillies combined. He was selected as an American League All-Star that season.