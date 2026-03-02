Which Colorado Rockies Prospects Are Real Depth vs Marketing Names
The Colorado Rockies may be considered the worst team in Major League Baseball, but their farm system isn't nearly as bad. In fact, they have some serious talent on board, just waiting for their time to claim the spotlight.
During the offseason, the Rockies carefully restructured their front office and their roster in hopes of entering their 2026 campaign with newfound confidence. So far during spring training, they've been looking fairly respectable. But in order to continue growing momentum, they will need to rely on some of their younger stars; they are more than capable of making an impact.
This is where their farm system comes into play. Right now, Colorado's top prospects are the future of the ballcub. However, some are simply marketing names that won't gain traction anytime soon. As for the others, their time is coming, and it's coming quickly.
Here, we've listed the Rockies' most notable prospects who provide real depth rather than solely being marketing names. These young stars bring immense talent and skill to the plate that is worth developing. Colorado must continue to foster these names in their player development system throughout the year.
Snapshot of Notable Prospects
Real-Depth Prospects
Position
2025 Quick Stats
Ethan Holliday
Shortstop
.239/.357/.380 (.737 OP)
Charlie Condon
First Baseman/Outfielder
.268/.376/.444 (.820 OPS)
Cole Carrigg
Outfielder/Shortstop
.237/.316/.394 (.710 OPS)
Zac Veen
Outfielder
.118/.189/.235 (.424 OPS)
Ethan Holliday comes in at No. 24 on MLB's Top 100 Prospects rankings heading into the regular season. As the son of former Colorado outfielder Matt Holliday and brother of Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles, it's clear that the 19-year-old has baseball in his blood. But Ethan brings more power to the plate than his brother does, and is quite agile for his size.
Charlie Condon is another key prospect, who lands at No. 70 in MLB's rankings, but he's the Rockies' No. 2 prospect. So far, he has stunned fans with his slugging abilities, having smacked his third homer of spring training. Colorado picked him third overall in the first round of the 2024 draft, and he has not disappointed.
Cole Carrigg has been getting in plenty of reps this spring and is starting to gain more attention. The 23-year-old switch-hitter is continuing to develop, and he doesn't have a clear path to the Majors just yet, but with time, he could move into a reliable role for the franchise.
Zac Veen has been turning heads recently with his clutch performances during spring training. Picked ninth overall in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft, the Rockies have high hopes for the 24-year-old outfielder.