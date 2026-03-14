Which Players Will Make the Rockies Roster — And Which Ones Won’t

Spring training is starting to wrap up, and for the most part, the Colorado Rockies have received some positive feedback and some rare optimism. With that also comes difficult decisions surrounding the roster.

The final days of camp will ultimately determine which players will stick around for Opening Day and which ones will begin the season elsewhere.

The Rockies have several positions still up for grabs, but a large portion of the roster has already been solidified. Some battles will rage on until the final day, but let’s see who has already cemented their spot.

Roster Locks Already Taking Shape

Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar is an obvious lock on the roster. The young infielder has become one of the Rockies’ cornerstone players and will continue to build his legacy in 2026.

Centerfielder Brenton Doyle is also firmly entrenched with the organization. He has established himself as one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball. The truth is that his glove alone secures his place on the roster, but his continued growth at the plate will make him even more valuable.

Joining Doyle in the outfield will be Jordan Beck and Jake McCarthy. This trio gives Colorado a group of athletic defenders who are capable of covering the huge outfield that Coors Field boasts.

Behind the plate, Hunter Goodman will be the man. He has struggled a bit in spring training, but it’s not time to panic yet. He was one of the MLB’s best catchers in 2025; in fact, his campaign last year was considered his breakout year. He slashed an incredible .278/.323/.520 with an OPS of .843. He hit 31 home runs in 144 games, taking 540 at-bats.

The Rotation Appears Mostly Set

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Rockies are nearing a clear picture of their starting rotation.

Left-hander Kyle Freeland is expected to lead the staff yet again in the Mile High City. Joining him will be veterans Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana and Tomoyuki Sugano. The final spot will be held down by Chase Dollander.

Overcoming the pitching struggles is a monumental task. Last season the Rockies ranked at the bottom of the MLB in nearly every single pitching metric.

Players Fighting for Final Spots

The tough roster decisions are going to come at first base, the bench and the bullpen.

When former starter Michael Toglia departed in free agency, the Rockies were left with an open door at first base. At the center of the competition is Troy Johnston. He has emerged as the leading candidate for the position.

The team is looking for someone who can provide stability at the position that has seen its share of turnover in the recent past. Johnston doesn’t have a lock on the position. The job is far from guaranteed.

T.J. Rumfield has been making a strong case for himself during spring training. While he offers a different offensive profile than Johnston, the Rockies will need to decide who gives them the best chance to win every day. Should Johnston earn the job, Rumfield will likely find himself at Triple-A to start the season.

The bullpen positions are also quite fluid. Victor Vodnick, Seth Halvorsen and Jimmy Herget are nearly guaranteed to make the roster, but additional spots past that are still undecided.