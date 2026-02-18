Rockies Final Offseason Grade Revealed Ahead of Spring Training Opener
After a season where the Colorado Rockies were the laughing stock of Major League Baseball, the front office went to work to ensure the state of the franchise is on the up and up again, rather than taking two steps back. It might be hard to take two steps back from a 119-loss season, but it could happen.
The best way that Colorado knows to improve the team is by adding already established MLB players while they await their prospects to be ready for the show. And with spring training's opener right around the corner and the offseason seemingly concluded, what grade did the Rockies earn?
The Rockies' Offseason Grade Reveal
ESPN's David Schoenfield took the privilege of compiling offseason grades for each franchise, handing the Rockies a C- grade for their efforts. And for a team that lost as many games as they did last year, a C- overall offseason grade might not be as bad as it seems.
Improvement is on the horizon for Colorado, as standout free agent acquisitions of LHP Jose Quintana, RHP Tomoyuki Sugano, OF Willi Castro, RHP Michael Lorenzen, 2B Edouard Julien, OF Jake McCarthy, and LHP Brennan Bernardino are all players who can make an impact in 2026.
Lorenzen has spoken on the goal of figuring out how to pitch at Coors Field effectively, as that's something that motivates him. Quintana is a veteran who will give you innings, and Sugano pitched better than the numbers may reveal for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025.
The overall ERA needs to improve, and those three players are some who can help achieve that goal. On the hitting side of things, Castro, McCarthy, and Julien are all players looking to bounce back this season, and what better place to do it than Colorado, with low levels of pressure?
New full-time manager Warren Schaeffer and his staff know last season wasn't ideal, but on top of management and coaching feeling the same way, so are the players. Two-time Gold Glove winner Brenton Doyle thinks that the whole crew has learned something from 2025 going into 2026.
Now, don't take the Rockies' spring training record too seriously, as at the end of the day, all that counts is how you play across 162 games. Colorado gets its season underway against the Miami Marlins in late March, a team that can be beaten, and an opening day win would fuel this Rockies team with some sort of momentum.