One Rockies Starter Is Running Out of Time to Turn Things Around

The Colorado Rockies dropped the final game of their series against the Los Angeles Angels 11-4 on Wednesday night. But the main reason that the Rockies dropped the game to the Angels is because of starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

The veteran righty only lasted 3.1 innings where he gave up eight runs on ten hits while walking two batters and striking out five. The veteran struggled in this one, and he has been going through it lately; things did not get better in this outing.

Before this recent outing against the Angels, Lorenzen had gone three straight starts of giving up three runs or more on five or more hits. The last time the veteran had a decent outing was on May 12 on the road at the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he went 5 innings and only gave up two runs.

The veteran is going to lose his roster spot and get designated for assignment sooner rather than later if he does not figure it out. This is a guy that has pitched in the league going on 14 seasons now.

The Rockies needed someone in their rotation who was a veteran and knew how to pitch and had playoff experience. The Rockies got a guy like that in Lorenzen, but he has been abysmal for most of the season and a major disappointment.

Michael Lorenzen's line: 3.1 innings, 10 hits, 8 runs, 2 walks, 5 Ks, 1 homer.

8.01 ERA for the season.#Angels lead #Rockies 8-1 in the 5th. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) June 4, 2026

Lorenzen’s Struggles Could Lead to Sean Sullivan Taking Spot

The Rockies had high hopes this season when they brought in Lorenzen to take games late into innings and show them why he was capable of being a mainstay. But he has been far from that, and his roster spot could soon be in danger.

Enter young pitcher Sean Sullivan to the equation of somebody who could take Lorenzen's spot in the rotation and prove himself there. The 23-year-old does not have the best numbers in Triple-A Albuquerque, but he is worth taking a chance on.

MLB Colorado Rockies starter Sean Sullivan | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The youngster has started ten games for the Isotopes so far this season and has pitched 49.2 innings where he has an ERA of 5.62 and a WHIP of 1.59. Those numbers are not jaw dropping or ones that will jump off of the page.

Compare them to Lorenzen’s performance this year of 2-8 while posting an 8.01 ERA and a 1.99 WHIP across 60.2 innings in 14 games and Sullivan starts to look a lot better. Add in the fact that Lorenzen has given up 22 walks and only collected 48 strikeouts in those 60 innings, and it looks like it may be time to make a change.

Sullivan is young and lacks experience, but he has potential, and the fact that he has already started ten games and has pitched basically 50 innings as a 23-year-old says that the Rockies see something in him. Lorenzen is approaching the danger zone and Sullivan is right on his tail.