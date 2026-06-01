Prized Rockies Prospect Has Earned MLB Debut After Latest Heroics

The Colorado Rockies are a team that every baseball fan expected to finish towards the bottom of the league this season and things have been trending that way so far. But even with the Rockies sluggish record of 22-38, it is about time they call up top prospect Charlie Condon from Triple-A.

Condon hit a walkoff home run for Triple-A Albuquerque against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Sunday. It was Condon's eighth homer of the season, and it was his fourth homer in his last seven games played.

Condon is absolutely raking in Triple-A and with the Rockies having players like Mickey Moniak on the injured list and Kyle Karros struggling offensively at the plate, Condon's bat could definitely be useful. There needs to not be any more waiting and the Rockies front office needs to make the move.

May 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Mickey Moniak (22) gestures as he circles the bases on a three run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It should not matter to the Rockies front office if the team continues to struggle and lose all season long, the fans need something to cheer about. The Rockies giving Condon, the former first round pick out of the University of Georgia a chance, would put more fans in the seats and some hope for the future.

There is not much more left for Condon to prove in Triple-A as he seems to have figured it out and destroys opponent pitching on a nightly basis. When Condon was drafted, it seemed like it was not going to take long for his MLB debut and now is the perfect time.

Condon's ability to play multiple positions should entice Rockies

Condon has the ability to play first base, third base, and right field which should definitely be an advantage to being called up soon for his MLB debut. As of recently, Karros has occupied third, Willi Castro has occupied first, and Tyler Freeman has occupied right field.

But if the Rockies were to call up Condon and give him his chance, he could rotate with Karros or Castro or Freeman depending on the matchups. And depending on performance, Condon could find himself as an everyday player at one of his three positions.

It would not hurt the Rockies to let Condon play everyday regardless of what position on the diamond or in the outfield that he plays. Condon could use the at bats and development in the majors knowing that he is crushing Triple-A pitching.

Regardless, it is time for the Rockies to make the move and bring Condon up. He has more than earned it.