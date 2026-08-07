Rockies Are Betting Mason Adams Can Conquer Coors Field

Mason Adams will have to get used to pitching in an environment where the air itself works against him.

The 26-year-old right-hander, acquired from the White Sox in the Brenton Doyle trade, relies heavily on a low-80s curveball that MLB Pipeline grades as a 60. With a fastball that typically sits 90-93 mph, Adams does not have overpowering velocity to fall back on if altitude reduces the movement of his breaking pitches. This will make him an interesting case study for the type of pitcher who can succeed in Denver.

Altitude has long reduced pitch movement in Denver. MLB found that Rockies curveballs averaged 5.5 inches of horizontal movement at home in 2024 compared with seven inches on the road, while their induced vertical break decreased from minus-8.5 inches away from Coors to minus-seven at home.

Simply put, breaking balls do not move the same way at Coors Field. That could be a significant detriment to Adams, a pitcher who relies on his breaking pitches to get outs.

MLB’s examination of Colorado’s revamped pitching approach entering 2026 suggested fewer big breaking balls and more harder, gyro-style sliders and cutters, pitches less dependent on the movement most affected by altitude.

The Blueprint To Pitch At Coors

Ubaldo Jimenez against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ubaldo Jimenez has already shown what the ideal Coors Field pitcher looks like. At his peak, Ubaldo Jiménez paired elite velocity with an ability to keep the ball on the ground. His fastball averaged a Major League-best 96.1 across the 2009-2010 seasons, while he produced a 48.8% ground-ball rate after topping 50% in each of the previous two seasons.

Thanks to those traits, Jimenez was able to adapt to the high altitude seamlessly; he went 19-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 214 strikeouts across 221 2/3 innings in 2010, finishing third in National League Cy Young voting.

Adams has a much different profile. His fastball lacks Jiménez’s blazing velocity, while much of his value comes from his ability to spin and sequence breaking pitches to get hitters out. MLB Pipeline notes that Adams throws his breaking balls more often than his fastballs, with a 55-grade slider accompanying his curveball.

There is one encouraging similarity, however. Adams showed an ability to keep the ball on the ground during his 2024 stint in Double-A, producing a 56.5% ground-ball rate while allowing a 28.6% hard-hit rate. Adams may be able to make up for a lack of raw stuff with the ability to induce weak contact and play behind his defense.

Overall, pitching has always been a struggle for the Rockies. If Adams can find success in Colorado, he could give the organization a blueprint for the type of pitcher it should target moving forward.