Brenton Doyle Trade Lands Rockies Promising Prospects from White Sox

The madness of the trade deadline led many teams to come to the Colorado Rockies because they have a lot of young talent. One of the first trades the team made on Monday was sending center fielder Brenton Doyle to the Chicago White Sox.

It is always hard to see a home-grown player go somewhere else, especially with the massive turnaround that the Rockies have posted in one offseason. But the prospects now in Colorado's pipeline are worth the loss of Doyle, who is hitting .214 on the year with an OPS far below .600. He'll bolster the White Sox's outfield as they shoot to make the playoffs two years after having the worst record in Major League history.

The Rockies are welcoming shortstop Carlos Vielma and starting pitcher Mason Adams, who were he players Colorado acquired in the trade.

Adams Could Make Major League Debut This Season

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mason Adams poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 26-year-old Adams has been a part of the White Sox organization since they drafted him back in 2022, and after finding success he quickly rose through the ranks and jumped to Triple-A this year, skipping Double-A.

Since joining the Charlotte Knights, he has thrown 36 innings and struck out 36 batters. His command is the only piece that he is still working on, as 17 walks have his WHIP at 1.31. However, with the Rockies begging for more starters, he could easily take the bump in the majors for the first time.

Vielma Crushing the Rookie League Eyeing Promotion

It is almost shocking to see that Vielma hasn't been bumped up to Single-A, or even High-A, as he has been raking against Rookie League pitching staffs. Ultimately, the only reason that he is still down with the rooks is seemingly that he is only 16 years old.

So, it will definitely be awhile before Vielma joins the Colorado roster. But it's hard not to get excited about his bat joining the organization.

In the 34 games he has played professionally he is batting .337 to complement a monstrous on-base percentage of .507. So it isn't shocking that his OPS is nearly a thousand.

It is always hard to see players depart from a clubhouse after they have become a consistent face in the organization. However, the Rockies have to look toward their future and get what they can to keep moving forward in a positive direction under president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta.