Rockies Could Call up This Veteran Catcher to Back Up Hunter Goodman

The Colorado Rockies play Hunter Goodman at catcher almost every game night in and night out. But baseball is a very long season and there are 162 games and Goodman is not and cannot play every single game at the catcher position.

Every single team has a backup catcher in the MLB and the other two on the Rockies roster that sit behind Goodman have not done enough to take that spot. The other two catchers on the roster are Braxton Fulford and Brett Sullivan.

Fulford has appeared in 13 games this season and has hit to an OPS of .611 in 23 plate appearances. Sullivan has appeared in 29 games and has hit to an OPS of .544 in 89 plate appearances. These statistics have not been enough to win the spot behind Goodman.

May 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Brett Sullivan (26) chases a runner in a run-down during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Enter Andrew Knizner to the mix who is a veteran who has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, and San Francisco Giants in the past. And now he is currently playing for the Albuquerque Isotopes in Triple-A for the Colorado Rockies.

Knizner had himself a night on Wednesday where he hit two homers and the two homers gives him four homers in the past three games that he has played. The veteran is heating up and is coming for that backup catcher spot in Colorado.

Knizner is somebody that knows how to play in the MLB and is a veteran that can call a good game behind the plate and now he is raking in Triple-A. If Knizner can keep this up for Albuquerque, he should absolutely get called up and compete for that backup catcher spot behind Goodman.

Knizner is the better option at backup catcher over Sullivan and Fulford

Knizner and Sullivan both have played in the league for a few seasons now with several different teams. Knizner played for the Cardinals, Giants, and Rangers while Sullivan played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres before playing for the Rockies.

But the same issue has popped up for Sullivan that is making it difficult for him to solidify his roster spot behind Goodman. It is his offense that has not been there and has been very low in terms of statlines.

The last three seasons he has hit to an OPS of .528, 610. and .500. Those kind of numbers are not going to get it done. Seeing the kind of recent performance that Knizner put up in Albuquerque, it should not be long before he gets the call to Colorado.