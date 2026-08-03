Rockies Deal Gold Glove Center Fielder Brenton Doyle to White Sox

After what has seemed like a forever wait, the Colorado Rockies have finally made their first move of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

The Colorado Rockies are nearing a deal to trade center fielder Brenton Doyle to the Chicago White Sox for pitcher Mason Adams and infielder Carlos Vielma, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Francys Romero shows the full return.

The move marks the end of Doyle’s four-year run with Colorado and gives him a fresh start with an exciting Chicago squad.

Doyle Could Benefit From a Fresh Start

Brenton Doyle slides for an RBI double in the fourth inning at Coors Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doyle established himself as one of baseball’s premier defensive center fielders early in his career, winning two Gold Gloves in his time with Colorado. But his offensive production has become increasingly inconsistent.

Injuries and prolonged struggles at the plate prevented him from recapturing the form that once made him appear to be a franchise player for the Rockies.

A move to Chicago would remove Doyle from an organization that has other young players in his position, and place him with the White Sox, a team willing to bet on his ability to rediscover his old form.

What Colorado Gets in Return

Adams gives Colorado the quickest return on investment. The 26-year-old right-hander entered the season ranked No. 12 in Chicago’s system and has worked his way back from Tommy John surgery.

He owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 48 strikeouts across 49 innings this year, while his 3.22 career Minor League ERA suggests he has done well against hitters through the minor leagues.

Adams could provide value to Colorado as a backline starter, although due to his low velocity and reliance on deception rather than raw power, one has to wonder how he will hold up at Coors Field.

Vielma represents the longer-term gamble. Chicago signed the Venezuelan infielder for $400,000 during the 2026 international period, and he remains several years from determining whether his rookie ball production will translate. His age (16) gives Colorado time to develop his body, defense, and offensive approach, but there is no telling who he will become in the future; this signing is a developmental project that will not see potential payoff for a long time.

Overall, Chicago is betting that Doyle can rediscover his offensive potential. The Rockies, meanwhile, exchanged a player who needed a rest for an arm that could contribute soon and a long-term project that could pay dividends.