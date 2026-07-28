Rockies Shouldn't Automatically Give Brenton Doyle Center Field Back

Brenton Doyle should not automatically reclaim center field when his rehab assignment ends. Cole Carrigg has earned the opportunity to remain there.

Doyle entered Tuesday still rehabbing with Triple-A Albuquerque after missing more than two months. He suffered a left oblique contusion while diving for a ball on May 19, then experienced left groin tightness during his first rehab stint. Across his 2026 rehab appearances, Doyle has gone 11-for-32 with one home run, five RBIs and a .948 OPS.

Now, the Rockies face a crossroads created by Cole Carrigg. He entered Tuesday batting .287/.360/.519 with five home runs, 26 RBIs and an .879 OPS through his first 129 Major League at-bats. His production has remained steady, with a .313/.375/.510 slash line across his past 30 games. His athleticism also fits the demands of Coors Field, ranking in the 88th percentile in sprint speed, 99th percentile in arm strength and 63rd percentile in range.

Doyle deserves an opportunity when healthy, but Carrigg has earned the right to remain in center.

Reputation Cannot Block Development

Cole Carrigg runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doyle’s reputation was earned. He won National League Gold Glove Awards in each of his first two seasons and broke out offensively in 2024, batting .260/.317/.446 with 23 home runs and 30 stolen bases. That combination once made him one of the clearest pieces of Colorado’s future.

That clarity has become muddled. Doyle entered the injured list batting .207/.279/.270 with one home run, four RBIs and a .549 OPS across 43 games this season. His 35.2% hard-hit rate and .248 expected weighted on-base average also sat well below the marks he produced during his 2024 breakout.

Carrigg used Doyle’s absence to prove that he belonged. Before his promotion, he batted .338/.414/.529 with six home runs and a Pacific Coast League-leading 30 stolen bases across 57 Triple-A games. His production has carried into the Majors instead of disappearing against stronger competition.

Manager Warren Schaeffer has already seen how much Carrigg can influence a game.

“When he’s such a dynamic player, he can affect the game on both sides of the ball,” Schaeffer said after Carrigg produced a highlight throw in June.

Colorado does not need to push Doyle aside. His defense and speed still carry value, but he must earn regular playing time by rebuilding his offense.

What they cannot do is restore the old depth chart based on Doyle’s past. His return should create competition, not erase what Carrigg’s performance has established. Carrigg has claimed center field. Doyle should have to win it back.