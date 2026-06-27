Rockies Get Another Lesson They Must Learn From in Twins Defeat

You wouldn't want to call the Colorado Rockies' loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, 'a pyrrhic victory', as a loss is still a loss. Still, the way the Rox played in that close contest is a reflection of the fight they have put up all season. A gritty attitude that gives Mile High fans hope for the future, especially considering the talent they have on the way.

The Rockies (now 32-50) fell to the team for the Twin Cities as they can't seem to catch the San Francisco Giants and finally climb out of the NL West cellar. With the victory, Minnesota improves to 39-44, good enough for third place in the American League Central Division.

The Twins grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat, after they fumbled away an eight-run lead as Colorado tacked on back-to-back scoring barrages in the eighth and ninth to tie the game. Alas, the wild encounter finally ended when the Twins' Royce Lewis punched a single back through the middle in the tenth to score Kyler Fedko and make Minny the 9-8 walk-off winners.

Rockies have rallied from down 7-0 to take the lead over the Twins! pic.twitter.com/uwWYGkvW5j — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 27, 2026

A tough loss like that leaves a team with two options. One is to let this eat away at your psyche. The other is to chalk it up to another step forward, and keep moving ahead. The Rockies have shown they will most likely just shake it off and come back fighting in today's game, when the two teams come back for an encore presentation tonight at 5:10 PM mountain.

Growing From Adversity

Colorado Rockies right fielder Tyler Freeman and first baseman TJ Rumfield | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With so much faith placed on the enormous potential of youngsters Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon, it's the current squad's time to set up a winning environment now. As talented as the two may be, it will be wasted if they walk into any situation that lacks work ethic, is disorganized, and is permeated by a terrible attitude. Luckily for the Rox and their fans, their core isn't doing that. They haven't settled on a lifetime of losing. Instead, they are laying a foundation for the future.

To keep things in perspective, the club is starting to get their feet under themsleves now, after years of stumbling. Do they have youngsters on the rise who will surely develop? Of course, there's no denyine that this group is loaded with potential.

But it can't come easy, and overnight success won't build a true and long-term winning culture that this franchise and its fans are expecting for the future. For now? Learning from hard-luck losses is a great way to establish character and to display that this team won't fold when faced with future adversity. For now? That's almost as good as a win. Almost.