Rockies Have Reason to Be Encouraged by Ryan Feltner's Progress

The Colorado Rockies dropped their Friday night contest to the Milwaukee Brewers 9-7, but there was good news to come out of the game despite the loss. Rockies starter Ryan Feltner put up another stellar performance on the mound.

The 29-year-old went six full innings while only giving up one run on one hit, walking two batters and striking out four. This is the second start in a row for Feltner, where he has completed six innings and has allowed one run or less.

Feltner being able to keep the Brewers lineup in check and only allowing one hit through six full innings is quite impressive. Feltner had to deal with the likes of Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, and William Contreras, among others.

That kind of lineup is not easy to shut down and keep off the scoreboard for that long. And to do it as well as he did speaks volumes to how well he has been pitching after he had suffered an injury in late April and made his first start back on May 30.

Feltner has slowly started to also see his pitch count increase, as when he faced the San Francisco Giants on May 30, he threw 63 pitches. In his start against the Brewers, Feltner threw 81 pitches.

It seems like manager Warren Schaeffer is taking a safe approach with the veteran in terms of his pitch count. Feltner likely will not be limited going forward, as he has been a force on the rubber in his last two outings.

The Rockies have had trouble with injuries and inconsistency in their starting rotation lately. With Feltner pitching as well as he has, it is a welcome sight for the rotation and Schaeffer and staff.

Feltner's dominance and consistency are needed with the starting rotation being thin

May 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Tanner Gordon (29) delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The fact that Feltner was on the shelf for a little over a month and then came back and was just shutting opponents down has been very needed for the Rockies. They already have a plethora of starters on the shelf for the time being.

The Rockies are without Tanner Gordon, Chase Dollander, Jose Quintana, and McCade Brown. Those are four starting pitchers that the Rockies normally see toe the rubber during the regular season.

But the fact that Feltner has done so well in his last two starts, it has been needed with those many injuries to their pitching staff. Feltner is showing the Rockies that he again belongs in the rotation while the other guys work their way back.