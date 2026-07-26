The Colorado Rockies acquired Jermaine Dye at the height of his career, then moved him before he ever wore their uniform.

On July 25, 2001, Colorado sent shortstop Neifi Pérez to the Kansas City Royals for Dye as part of a three-team trade. The Rockies immediately redirected the outfielder to the Oakland Athletics for second baseman José Ortiz, outfielder Mario Encarnación and left-hander Todd Belitz.

The logic behind the deal was understandable. Colorado turned one player into three, moved Pérez’s salary and added several young pieces to a club sitting last in the National League West. The result showed why the size of a return can never replace the quality of the talent involved. Contemporary coverage noted that payroll flexibility was part of the Rockies’ motivation, per the Washington Post (subscription required)

Dye was already a proven star. He produced a .321/.390/.561 slash line with 33 home runs and 118 RBIs in 2000, earning an All-Star selection and Gold Glove Award. After joining Oakland, he hit .297/.366/.547 with 13 homers and 59 RBIs across 61 games, helping the Athletics reach the postseason.

His career extended beyond that run. Dye finished with a .274/.338/.488 slash line, 325 home runs and 1,072 RBIs. He later became the 2005 World Series MVP after helping the Chicago White Sox win their first championship since 1917.

Colorado's return did not come close to matching that impact.

Ortiz provided the most excitement, posting a .255/.314/.495 slash line with 13 homers in 53 games after the trade. That included a three-home run performance at Coors Field, but his power disappeared the following year, hitting only one home run in 65 games. He finished his brief Major League career with a .243 average and 14 homers.

Encarnación hit .226/.284/.242 without a home run across 20 games for the Rockies. Belitz appeared eight times for Colorado and finished his Major League career with a 6.39 ERA. None developed into a lasting contributor, leaving their involvement in the trade more memorable than anything they accomplished with Colorado.

Prospect Quantity Cannot Replace Impact

Oakland Athletics retired player Jermaine Dye during a presentation to recognize the 50th anniversary team at Oakland Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading an established player for several prospects is not automatically a mistake. Rebuilding clubs need financial flexibility, depth, and multiple opportunities to develop the next generation.

The problem comes when the number of players acquired creates the illusion of value. Colorado received three names. Oakland received the only player in the transaction who became a long-term Major League player.

The trade also created one of the biggest “what ifs” in Rockies history. Dye’s right-handed power already played anywhere. His 325 career home runs fell well short of the 500-homer benchmark associated with baseball’s most prolific sluggers, but they still represented the sustained production of a legitimate power threat. Placing that threat inside of Coors Field could have produced enormous numbers.

Twenty-five years later, the lesson remains simple. A return should not be judged by how many players appear in the transaction, but by the talent of said players.