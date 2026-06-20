Rockies Star Kyle Freeland Reaches Career Milestone in Latest Outing vs Pirates

The Colorado Rockies have a weekend homestand against the Pittsburgh Pirates and had veteran Kyle Freeland take the mound for Friday night's opener.

With the outing, he was able to achieve a career milestone in the victory.

Freeland achieved his 1000th career strikeout in the series opening victory over the Pirates. Freeland ended up pitching 7.1 innings where he gave up four hits and two runs while striking out eight batters.

Freeland is behind only Germán Márquez in Rockies history for most strikeouts in a career with the team. Márquez has 1,069 strikeouts. Freeland is the second player in franchise history to reach 1,000 strikeouts.

Freeland being able to achieve 1,000 career strikeouts with one franchise knowing that the Rockies have been bad and or rebuilding for quite some time is remarkable. And the fact that he has not been good much this season proves how hard the veteran works.

Freeland was dealing all game long until he ran into some trouble in the eighth inning where he got the first out and then gave up back-to-back doubles and a run against. Freeland had at least one strikeout of a Pirate hitter in every inning except for the first inning and eighth inning.

Freeland has been with the Rockies for all 10 seasons that he has pitched in the majors. No matter how bad the Rockies and manager Warren Schaeffer get as a team, it seems like Freeland could be a Rockie his whole career.

He has not had the greatest career, but he goes out there every fifth day when he is healthy and gives it his all and added his 1,000th career strikeout to his resume. Whenever the veteran decides to retire, he is going to go down as one of the most consistent and important Rockies to ever pitch for the team.

Kyle Freeland's Example to Other Rockies Pitchers

Knowing that the Rockies have been rebuilding for quite some time now and have been able to draft pitchers high in drafts, Freeland is going to be a good mentor to them someday. The Rockies already have a high draft pick pitcher on their roster in Chase Dollander.

Freeland can definitely give the University of Tennessee product some pointers as he advances in his career. Dollander was a top pick of the Rockies not long ago and has only been with the team for two campaigns so far.

But knowing that Freeland has been with the team for 10 seasons, he definitely knows what he is talking about and what it takes. Freeland is going to go down as a Rockies legend someday especially knowing his achievements.