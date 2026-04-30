The Rockies Lead MLB in One Category and It's Not What You'd Expect

One new addition to the 2026 MLB season has been the addition of the ABS challenge system. It was something that was used in the minors before making its way to the majors this season.

As is the case with something new, no matter what it is, there are going to be learning curves as everyone tries to figure it out and when to use it. It isn't taking away the human element from MLB umpires, but it helps to make sure that the calls are correct during the course of a game.

We are a month into the season and watching any game, you can see how much of an impact the system has already made. When it comes to who is good and who isn't as good with using the system, it might surprise you as to who led the majors in successful challenges going into action on Tuesday night.

Rockies Lead MLB in Successful ABS Challenges

Warren Schaeffer | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that things already have a different feel around the Colorado Rockies in the first month of the season. Under new leadership in the front office and in the dugout, the Rockies are just four games below .500 at 13-17 entering play against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

A lot of things have gone right through the first 30 games, including successful ABS challenges. Colorado led MLB with 45 successful ABS challenges entering play on Tuesday. That is a pace of around 225 successful challenges over a 162-game season. That might be a little high, but the current rate is staggering.

Surprisingly, the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners are just behind the Rockies with 40 or more successful challenges.

Every team is different when it comes to using one of its two available challenges in a nine-inning game. You always want to have one late in a close game because you know there will always be a need for one, whether you're hitting or defensively. There are just too many close calls where it could come in handy.

Figuring out when to use the challenges is something every team is still strategizing, but rest assured, things are changing. The impact of the ABS will be felt all season long. Come the postseason, it will be fascinating to see how teams use it.

For now, the Rockies are setting the standard for the challenge system, something not many people had on their bingo cards at the beginning of the season.