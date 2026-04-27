Rockies Surging Power Ranking Proves 2026 Improvements Are No Fluke

When the 2026 season began, nobody knew what to expect from the Colorado Rockies. It was a big offseason for the organization in terms of turnover. Paul DePodesta was hired as the new president of baseball operations, and there was a different feeling when spring training began after a third straight 100-loss season.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves when it comes to the Rockies and making major strides. However, what has happened in the first month of the season really shouldn't go unnoticed.

For one month, anyway, they are not the laughingstock or everybody's punching bag as in previous seasons. Again, it's only one month, but it was about as positive a month as they could have had. It's not going unnoticed around baseball.

Latest MLB Power Ranking Shows Vast Rockies Improvement Early in 2026

Warren Schaeffer | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report released his weekly power rankings and if you're used to going to the bottom of the rankings to look for the Rockies, nobody would blame you. However, times are slowly changing in the Mile High City. After a week that saw Colorado drop two out of three against the San Diego Padres and then sweep the New York Mets, they rose three spots to No. 17.

"Not only did the Rockies sweep the Mets, but they did it with pitching. Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana and Chase Dollander went a combined 19.1 innings against the extremely well-compensated Mets lineup and held them to just two runs. Who knows where this story goes from here, but 13-16 through 29 games is quite the improvement from sitting at 4-25 at this juncture one year ago,'' wrote Miller.

A nine-game improvement from one year to another in April is certainly something to hang their hat on. This past weekend in Queens was maybe the best weekends in terms of pitching for the Rockies in some time. Lorenzen, Quintana, and Dollander all took advantage of a struggling Mets team.

Over a 162-game season, timing is everything and it's safe to say that Colorado got New York at maybe the best time to get them this season and took advantage of it.

After a day off on Monday, the Rockies will open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio on Tuesday night before the National League East's first-place Atlanta Braves make their lone visit to Denver over the weekend.

Two first-place teams this week are a good benchmark for Warren Schaeffer's club as they close out April and enter May.