Rockies May Have Unexpected Trade Deadline Asset in Long-Time Pitcher

For anybody hoping that the Colorado Rockies wouldn’t be sellers at the trade deadline, it’s safe to give up on that dream now.

The Rockies are on pace to win just 62 games, which is a definite improvement over 2025, but not a good enough reason to push all the chips to the middle of the table once the deadline arrives in early August.

That date is pretty far away, though it’s not too early to look at some of the names that could be dealt out of Colorado. Several hitters have come up in this conversation, with the most likely candidate being Mickey Moniak based on his hot start to the year. Pitchers, too, have gotten some love. Tomoyuki Sugano, Jose Quintana and Juan Mejia have all pitched well, making them quality options to be traded.

But the crème de la crème of Rockies pitchers is a surprising name, one that pretty much nobody would’ve pegged to have this good of a first two months: Antonio Senzatela.

Over the course of 13 appearances and 28.1 innings of work, Senzatela currently possesses a 1.27 ERA. He’s struck out 25 and walked just eight. He’s been one of the Rockies’ most effective finishers, as he’s closed out five games and collected three saves. It’s been a fantastic start to 2026, and other teams and front offices are taking notice.

“Rival executives say that one of the hottest commodities at the trade deadline will be Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela,” USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote on May 17. “Senzatela, pitching in relief for the first time in his career, is thriving since the conversion. ... He’s in the final year of his five-year, $50.5 million contract, and should bring a nice trade return for the Rockies.”

From Afterthought to Valuable Asset

Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) celebrates with teammates. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

If Nightengale is correct, then that’s fantastic news for the Rockies. But it doesn’t make it any less surprising.

Coming into this season, Senzatela wasn’t pegged to be a major contributor on Colorado’s pitching staff. Through the first four years of his current contract, he’d put up a 5.98 ERA over 242.1 innings. He’d walked 80 batters and allowed 37 home runs. In other words, there was a reason why the Rockies moved him from the rotation to the bullpen. Little did they know how well that would work out.

Antonio Senzatela is 3-for-3 in save opportunities this year after nine seasons as a starting pitcher.



The feeling in the 9th inning makes his heart race and reminds him of pitching for the #Rockies in the 2018 postseason. pic.twitter.com/Uvzd0YKIB8 — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) May 16, 2026

If Senzatela keeps up this pace, then 2026 will undoubtedly be the best season of his career. Never before has he had an ERA under four in a full 162-game season — he had a 3.44 ERA during the 60-game COVID-19 season in 2020 — and right now he’s sitting at 1.27. What a turnaround that would be.

What sort of haul the Rockies could acquire for him is unknown at this time. Heck, it’s not even a certainty that they end up dealing him, though it would be highly encouraged if he continues to pitch this well. Nonetheless, Rockies fans should revel in how good Senzatela has become. It’s one of the best stories of the season, and it shouldn’t be overlooked just because the Rockies can’t seem to figure out how to string together any wins.