Rockies’ Most Under-the-Radar Signing Is Turning Into Their Best Move

The Colorado Rockies have been playing some of their best baseball in what feels like forever, as the rejuvenated roster of youngsters and veterans is bringing respect back to the franchise's name. Heading into May, the Rockies sit in fourth place in the NL West division.

Who knows how long this kind of success will last for Colorado, but it's a good thing for baseball that it's started putting pieces together. The front office was aggressive in free agency, adding several experienced players to the roster to help the cause.

Of the new signings, one player got heavily overlooked, or rather, heavily under-reported in signing with the Rockies. He has loudly emerged as one of the best additions to the franchise this offseason, catching the eyes of several teams around the league.

Tomoyuki Sugano is Cruising in Colorado

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano (11) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

In his second season in Major League Baseball, his first with the Rockies, Tomoyuki Sugano has been everything that Colorado originally asked him to be when signing him back in the winter.

Many gave up on Sugano as a reliable arm due to his time with the Baltimore Orioles, but he's quickly turned that narrative around. As a rookie in the MLB, Sugano held a 4.64 ERA in 30 games started, with 106 strikeouts across 157.1 innings of work.

He allowed a league-high 33 home runs last season, which might have worried some in the free agency process. The Rockies had nothing to lose, offered him a chance to pitch in a very hitter-friendly ballpark, and he's delivered in pretty much each game he's thrown.

Against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Sugano went 5.1 innings of shutout baseball, allowing four hits, three walks, and striking out two. Sure, the strikeout numbers aren't the highest, and the walk rate can be improved, but Sugano blanked one of the hottest teams in baseball, leading the Rockies to a win.

Tomo does it again 👏 pic.twitter.com/7xmWUdYMbG — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 30, 2026

At 36 years old, Sugano has looked like a Top 50 starting pitcher in the league to begin the campaign. Among teammates, Sugano has been the second-best starting pitcher behind Chase Dollander, both of whom are in their second years, both of whom are on completely different ends of the career spectrum.

His 2.84 ERA ranks in a 25th-place tie in the MLB, as he continues to lower his WHIP to crack the Top 40. So long as he delivers on starts as he has, the Rockies should continue to have a much better season compared to a dreadful 2025.