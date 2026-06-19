Rockies Prospect Roc Riggio Has Pint-Sized Punch, Terrific Sports Name

Roc Riggio. It sounds like the kind of name a movie character might have if they were a heavyweight boxer or barroom brawler. It almost defines power in almost every sense of the word.

And in many ways, so does the actual Roc Riggio, who's rising in the ranks with the Colorado Rockies in the real world, due to his versatility and ability to drive the ball.

The 24-year-old Riggio is currently manning both second base and the outfield for Double-A Hartford, where he has surprised fans with his occasional power. Standing just 5-9, he's proven that he can still hit with authority. He has eight homers thus far in 2026 for the Yard Goats and is slugging .483, after smashing 20 bombs a season ago.

Roc Riggio rakes.



The No. 9 #Rockies prospect laces an RBI double to give Hartford a 6-4 lead.



He’s up to three extra-base hits and seven total bases on the day. pic.twitter.com/0qiIhHIYoJ — Blake Street Banter ⚾🌮 (@blakestbanter) June 17, 2026

Riggio's scouting report states that he's mediocre defensively, but translates as a big-league hitter. He's what is often what's known as 'sneaky quick' — the kind of baserunner who can grab an extra bag here and there if he catches you sleeping.

"As an undersized masher who doesn’t get cheated at the plate, Riggio has reminded some of a left-handed-hitting Dustin Pedroia type, albeit without the same pure hit tool," his official MLB scouting report states about the team's number 10-ranked prospect.

There is 20-home run potential in his bat, with growing discipline when it comes to taking borderline pitches and a need to get better and hitting breaking balls. But where does the prospect acquired as par of a trade with the New York Yankees last summer fit in Colorado, where the organization is teeming with prospects waiting for a chance?

Where Does Riggio Fit?

A banner with the Colorado Rockies logo | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riggio came to the Rockies along with Ben Shelds in a trade that saw Colorado send pitcher Jake Bird to the New York Yankees. The California native likely projects as a bench bat or possible platoon player when he finally gets a crack at the MLB level. He's not seen as a star, but he could be a spark plug and clutch pinch hitter for a contending team.

Riggio has the features to be a glue player for a team that needs consistent regular prodduction from its middle infield to thrive in the thin air at Coors Field. That might just be a perfect fit for the player with the perfect name. And even if he never becomes a star, Riggio could still be part of Colorado's future foundation.