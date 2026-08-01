Rockies Should Trade Tomoyuki Sugano While His Value Is Highest

The Colorado Rockies should trade Tomoyuki Sugano before Monday’s deadline, not because his 11 wins are meaningless or because he cannot help a Major League rotation, but because they have created more value than his age, expiring contract and underlying numbers suggest Colorado should hold.

Sugano showcased his ability Friday by allowing one run over 6 2/3 innings in a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. He improved to 11-4, became Colorado’s first 11-game winner since Germán Márquez in 2021 and helped the Rockies match their entire 2025 win total before August.

That production gives general manager Josh Byrnes something credible to sell.

A Workhorse Running on Hobbled Legs

Tomoyuki Sugano delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sugano’s value is not just wrapped up in his record. The 36-year-old has covered 102 2/3 innings across 19 starts, walked only 24 batters and consistently forced opponents to beat him inside the strike zone. He does not overpower hitters, but his command and deep pitch arsenal allow him to work deep enough into games to keep the bullpen fresh.

Friday showed those traits at their absolute best. Sugano threw 52 of 83 pitches for strikes, did not walk a batter, and worked into the seventh inning. Contenders could rely on him to take the ball every fifth day and get through six innings; it is not the flashiest job, but any team in the league could use that reliable production.

Those strengths should increase his market, not convince Colorado to keep him. As of Saturday, Sugano owns a 4.47 ERA while Statcast pegs his expected ERA at 7.27, underscoring the gap between his surface results and underlying performance.

Opponents are hitting .268 against him despite a .314 expected average, and their .515 slugging percentage still trails a .575 expected mark. His 44.9% hard-hit rate, 14.2% barrel rate and 13.8% strikeout rate further illustrate how often hitters are producing quality contact without the expected damage showing up on the scoreboard. A profile that suggests the risk of regression even as his command and durability have helped him limit the fallout so far.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano (11) pitches at Coors Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sugano deserves his flowers for surviving that contact. His low walk rate reduces traffic and forces opponents to string hits together rather than accepting free baserunners. Experience and command explain part of the gap between his surface production and expected metrics; however, they don't make those numbers something that can be sustained over a long period of time.

Colorado signed Sugano to a one-year, $5.1 million contract in February. He is 36, can become a free agent after the season, and does not align with the timeline of a last-place club. Keeping him for two more months would preserve rotation stability but sacrifice the opportunity to turn a short-term signing into a younger asset.

His pitches remain hittable, and regression remains possible. Colorado should cash in while contenders can still focus on the useful workhorse he has been rather than the harsher results his Statcast profile warns may be coming.