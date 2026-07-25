Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano Helps Trade Chances in Win Over Brewers

The Colorado Rockies started their weekend off on the right foot by defeating one of the National League's best in the Milwaukee Brewers. A huge reason why the Rockies were able to defeat a good Brewers team on the road, was because of starter Tomoyuki Sugano.

Sugano finished the game for the Rockies having pitched 5.1 innings where he gave up two runs on six hits while striking out five batters and walking one. The Rockies needed that type of performance from the veteran which had to have pleased manager Warren Schaeffer.

And with Sugano pitching well against one of the best teams in the league, it definitely helps his trade stock with the deadline coming up on Aug. 3. Sugano should interest teams that are looking for starting pitching and someone that can pitch in October.

Sugano would be a good third or fourth starter in October depending on how the series is going for that team and how they can really pull out wins. He is a veteran that can give a contending team innings that really need it, he would interest teams like the Brewers, the Atlanta Braves, and the Los Angeles Dodgers among others.

Sugano joins a list of Rockies that could be traded come deadline day

Sugano should not be the only Colorado Rockie that should draw trade interest ahead of the deadline. He joins a list of guys like Mickey Moniak, Jake McCarthy, Antonio Senzatela, and a few other Rockies that could be dealt.

It is just a matter of if Rockies management decides to full sell on their roster or if they decide to sell a few and keep others that they think can help them in their future. Sugano definitely should be dealt as it seemed like he was here to help provide innings and likely be dealt to a contending team later.

But if the Rockies do decide to hold on to him, he could be a good mentor for those Rockies starting pitchers in the system that are up and coming and that could use some tips. He is a guy that has been pitching for a while that knows what he is talking about and knows what it takes to cover innings.

But if the Rockies do decide to deal him as he likely should be, whichever contending team that acquires him would be getting a good one. It is just a matter of if he gets dealt and if he does, what team he goes to.