Rockies Starting Pitching Experiencing Worst Month of Season

The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of a stretch where they have lost five of their last seven games. A big issue that the Rockies have faced in their recent losing streak is their starting pitching.

According to Rockies journalist Patrick Saunders at MLB.com, Colorado has the league's worst starting pitching ERA in May that currently stands at 6.92 and they have a record of 2-12. And to make matters worse, Saunders also reported that veteran Jose Quintana left the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with an injury. Fortunately, it sounds like its minor, but it could require the Rockies to get creative with his next start.

The Rockies cannot seem to catch a break. Michael Lorenzen gave up five runs on eight hits in Saturday's loss to Arizona along with Quintana giving up 6 runs in 1.1 innings of work before leaving the game. Pitching like that is going to lose games for the Rockies every single night.

May 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen (24) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

It does not get any easier for the Rockies as they are getting set to travel for a three-game set at the Los Angeles Dodgers once they leave Arizona. And knowing how bad the Rockies starting rotation has been and how elite the Dodgers offense can be, the Rockies are in for a world of hurt.

Kyle Freeland is set to take the mound for the slumping Rockies in the series opener at LA. Freeland comes into the game with a 7 ERA and a WHIP of 1.70. Those numbers are also horrid and speaks to how it seems every starter for Colorado is in a major funk.

If the Rockies starters continue to struggle, selling might be the best option

The Rockies currently stand at 20-34 after Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks. And if the Rockies continue to drop games and the starters continue to falter, the team might look to sell at the trade deadline.

The product that the Rockies are putting out on the field in terms of their pitching is really hard to watch. If the Rockies were to sell, they would have some intriguing pieces but the starters would not draw much interest.

Quintana is a veteran that has a ton of playoff experience and same goes for Lorenzen, but both have been on the struggle bus as of late. Both of them might want to figure out their struggles soon before the trade deadline approches in a few months.