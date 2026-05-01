Rockies Still Disrespected in Latest Power Rankings

Sometimes it takes a while for the haters to truly cool off.

The Colorado Rockies, who are having a resurgent start to 2026 with a 14-18 record, are still the worst team in MLB, according to the latest power rankings from ESPN.

This comes just days after the team went into Queens and shook the New York Mets to their core via a sweep.

That is not to mention the series split that the Rockies achieved over the oh-so-mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, who just happen to be at the top — deservedly so — of the power rankings with their impressive 20-11 record.

So, what is the deal? Why is the national media not giving the Rockies a bit more credit? There are several reasons, none of which are going to be very convincing to avid Rockies enjoyers.

The Rockies’ Reputation Still Looms Large

Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The first is simple: history. Colorado has a history of being terrible, with last season’s ineptitude being the sore spot on the ledger.

Even though there are teams that currently have worse records than the Rockies, it is still hard to escape the mental damage that 2025 did to the team’s reputation.

Until something upsets that apple cart — and a 14-18 record through March and April is not necessarily going to accomplish that task — the Rockies will remain somewhat of a pariah when it comes to power rankings.

The only way to erase this sort of negative perception is to win — and win big. Not only does the team need to be flashy on the diamond with young talent like Chase Dollander and Hunter Goodman, but that young talent also has to deliver victories.

Do that, and the national media will stop avoiding the Rockies and will instead flock toward them.

Context of Opponents Shapes Perception

Colorado Rockies right fielder Tyler Freeman (2) is thrown out on a play at the plate as Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz (21) applies a tag during the fifth inning at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Mets sit at No. 25 in the power rankings, with the Houston Astros — another team the Rockies have gotten the better of this season — sitting right behind at No. 26. Neither club has more than 11 wins, with the Mets’ struggles being a considerable taint on the league as a whole at the moment.

It is understandable that Colorado faithful would be deterred that both of those teams are above them in the rankings, but just remember that the goal of a power ranking is not to necessarily rank the best teams in terms of record, but to order them based on potential, plus what has occurred in the past.

Again, that is not a satisfactory answer to Rockies fans who want to see their team applauded on a national stage, but it is the plain truth.

There is still time to prove the doubters wrong. Go out and win more in May, and perhaps the baseball world will start to turn its collective head. It is going to take a lot, though. Because when one loses 119 times less than a year ago, it takes a while for that stink to completely wear off.