Rockies vs. Brewers Preview, Probable Pitchers and How to Watch

The Colorado Rockies begin a three-game series on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 4:10 pm ET.

Road games have been a big issue for the Rockies. It doesn't get any better when they face the second-best team in the National League. The Rockies are 17-34 on the road. Can they give the Brew Crew a surprise this weekend?

Rockies vs Brewers Preview

Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado will face off against the Brewers for the fourth time this season. Their last meeting was in June, when the Brewers swept the Rockies at Coors Field. The Rockies were outscored 28-12 in the three-game series.

Throughout their history, the Brewers lead the regular-season series 12- 8. The Rockies are coming into this game after losing seven of their last 10 games. They've been outscored by their opponents by 21 runs. Although the Rockies are 41-64 (5th in the NL West), there is a silver lining statistic about this young team.

The Rockies have a winning record when they score more than five runs. When the offense clicks, the team is 26-17 this season. The bats must come to life in this series. Milwaukee is 34-19 in home games and 64-38 overall.

Starting Pitching:

Tomoyuki Sugano (9-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) will take the mound for the Rockies. He has won three of his last four decisions.

Shane Drohan will take the ball for the Brewers. Drohan has a 5-3 record, with a 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts.

Where to Watch, Streaming, Venue:

TV: Rockies.TV and Brewers. TV

Streaming: MLB.TV on Fubo

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Players to Watch:

Rockies: Jake McCarthy is one of the hottest hitters in the lineup. He leads the team with a .305 batting average. In addition, McCarthy has collected 21 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Catcher Hunter Goodman leads the team with 31 home runs and 57 RBIs. First baseman TJ Rumfield is having an impeccable rookie season. Rumfield is second on the team in RBIs (52) and leads the team in hits (106).

Brewers: Catcher William Contreras is hitting .275. He has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 57 RBIs.

In the last 10 games, Cooper Pratt has been sharp at the plate. Pratt has gone 13 for 37 with two doubles, a triple and a home run.

Injury Report:

Rockies:

Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow)

McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral)

Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back)

Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow)

RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers:

Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral)

Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)