The $8 Million Dollar Signing the Rockies Might Already Regret

The Colorado Rockies have been scratching their heads this season because signing this veteran hasn't paid off so far.

The Rollercoaster Season for Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Despite having back-to-back solid performances lately, overall, it doesn't change the fact that Lorenzen has not delivered for the Rockies. When he came to Colorado, the team was hoping that the 34-year-old could show them that he still has something left in the tank and that he could silence the critics.

Lorenzen and the Rockies agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal during the offseason. Most of the free agent signings that the Rockies made during the offseason were veteran players. Lorenzen is the only free agent not having a stellar season. His current record is 2-8 with a 7.13 ERA, 60 strikeouts, and a 1.185 WHIP in 16 games. Throughout his career, he's 56-63 with a 4.29 ERA.

There have been at least five games where Lorenzen has given up five earned runs. Some of his worst performances came against the Philadelphia Phillies, including one on April 3rd, when he gave up nine earned runs on 12 hits and two home runs in three innings of work.

On May 6th, Lorenzen gave up seven earned runs on seven hits against the New York Mets. On June 3rd, against the Los Angeles Angels, Lorenzen allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits in three hits.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen (24) throws against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sometimes, when things are going very badly, a pitcher needs one good game to start turning his season around. His best performance as a member of the Rockies came against the Chicago Cubs on June 10th.

In that game, he recorded a season high seven strikeouts, allowing just one run, two hits, and two walks through five innings. Lorenzen got the best out of the Cubs in a rematch on Monday night when he struck out five Cubs through five innings.

It's been two good games for Lorenzen, but he still has a long way to go to convince the Rockies front office that he can be trusted for the rest of the season. There's a much stronger chance that he could be traded by the trade deadline if the bleeding doesn't stop or if the Rockies feel that they have found a good trade deal for him.

Lorenzen has been in the big leagues for 12 seasons. He has played for multiple teams. Therefore, it wouldn't surprise him if the Rockies decide to move on from him, especially since he signed a short-term deal. In the meantime, he'll need to improve on his best to help the team win.