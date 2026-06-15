Colorado Rockies Lineup: Can Offense Carry the Day Behind Struggling Lorenzen?

The Colorado Rockies are coming off a high. In Sunday’s matchup against the Athletics, the offense exploded for a jaw-dropping 23 runs. They may need to do that yet again when Michael Lorenzen takes the mound at Wrigley Field.

The Rockies enter the series with a 27-45 record and just 3-7 over their last 10 games. Clearly, this team has a lot to fix, but as hard as it is to see, things are getting better.

Lorenzen is 2-8 this season with a 7.54 ERA. He has 15 starts and 65.2 innings so far in 2026. He has allowed 101 hits and 61 runs.

Looking at the Cubs, they have hit .500 in their last 10 games, certainly not ideal to be sending Lorenzen out to the mound against.

If Colorado is going to find a way to win, the offense is going to have to carry the entire load. At least coming off an astounding performance on Sunday, there is hope.

The Chosen Lineup Against Chicago

Willi Castro | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Warren Schaeffer has made some adjustments to the lineup that is in an ever-changing affair this season. He is looking to balance contact and power against Chicago’s lefty Shota Imanaga, who will trot out with a 4-6 record, a 4.44 ERA and 81 strikeouts.

2B Willi Castro (S) RF Tyler Freeman 1B TJ Rumfield (L) DH Hunter Goodman SS Ezequiel Tovar CF Cole Carrigg (S) LF Jake McCarthy (L) 3B Kyle Karros C Braxton Fulford

Hunter Goodman continues to impress. He is certainly the most dangerous bat in this lineup. He has smashed 20 home runs, 37 RBI and has a .857 OPS through 66 games. When he is locked in, this offense has a fighting chance.

Colorado is welcoming back Tyler Freeman from the IL. He was placed on the concussion list on June 9 and will now join the team again to hit second.

Having switch-hitting Cole Carrigg in the lineup is surely an asset to this team when facing a lefty. He’s only played in six MLB games so far, but he has been steady and has two home runs to prove his power.

The Injury Picture

Colorado Rockies center fielder Mickey Moniak | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mickey Moniak remains on the IL with right ankle tendinitis and has certainly been missed. So far, there is no timeline for his return, though it will be welcomed when it happens.

Chase Dollander has been transferred to the 60-day IL with a right elbow sprain, and hints have been dropped that he may need UCL surgery. This would be a major blow to this organization if true.

On a positive note, Victor Vodnik and Jimmy Herget could return during the Cubs series. Getting two more bullpen arms back healthy and strong certainly can’t hurt anything.

Looking at the Cubs

It’s just a hard fact to face, but having Lorenzen on the mound is a liability at this point. The series against the 37-35 Cubs is going to be a difficult one to win.

If Colorado can limit the damage Lorenzen will do, followed by letting Goodman and Rumfield do what they do best, there is a chance. This team did just score 23 runs on Sunday, so we can just hope that’s the team that shows up in Wrigley Field.