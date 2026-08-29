Why Rockies Starter Tomoyuki Sugano Struggled in Loss to Braves

The Colorado Rockies dropped the opening game of their weekend road series to the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Friday night after rallying late but it was not enough.

The Rockies had to dig themselves out of a big hole early because Tomoyuki Sugano really struggled in this one.

The veteran only completed four innings where he gave up six runs on an astonishing 10 hits while striking out four batters, walking one batter, and giving up a home run. It was not the night for Sugano where it seemed like every pitch he threw was getting destroyed.

When facing a lineup like Atlanta's, manager Warren Schaeffer can only do so much and had to yank his veteran very early in the game and turn to his bullpen sooner than he wanted to. Sugano has been a consistent mainstay in the Rockies rotation this season and has been steady.

But this start from Sugano was not a good one and was a rare off night for him. The Rockies are a team that needs innings from guys in the rotation in a tough year and Sugano did not provide that in the tough loss.

The Rockies should have traded Sugano when they had the chance

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Dollander. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were teams like the Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers and others that were in need of starting pitching at the deadline. And the Rockies were definitely dangling Sugano's name out there on the market for those contending teams calling.

But at the end of the day, the Rockies decided to hold on to him and not trade him and keep him in their rotation at least until the end of the year. And that choice could be coming back to bite them especially as of recently.

With Sugano's latest start against the Braves not going to plan, it does not look good for a front office that did not do a good enough job selling off pieces for the future. They held on to guys like Sugano who they should have dealt for the future.

And knowing that Sugano should have been dealt, if he had, it would have opened a full-time roster spot in the rotation for Chase Dollander. The second-year player out of Tenessee is on the shelf currently with an injury but he was made for the rotation as that's where he was in college.

But with Sugano remaining, Dollander's spot is likely blocked for the time being. Sugano is not part of the future of the Rockies rotation and the front office should have noticed that.