What Rockies Manager Warren Schaeffer Is Telling Us—Without Saying It

There has been a shift in philosophy in Colorado, and it is becoming evident on the fields of Arizona. The Colorado Rockies have made recent moves and taken actions to reignite their struggling organziation.

While the team hasn’t publicly declared a rebuild, there is a new spark surrounding the Rockies. Nothing about it has been dramatic, and honestly, no one really expected a complete turnaround, but the whole organization is telling us things are different without putting huge emphasis on it.

The message is becoming increasingly clear. Colorado is prioritizing youth, flexibility and long-term development over short-term expectations.

The Youth Movement Is No Accident

Colorado Rockies left fielder Zac Veen | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The projected 2026 roster is filled with players who still have something to prove. Zac Veen, Jordan Beck, Ezequiel Tovar and Hunter Goodman are all expected to play prominent roles. Spring training has highlighted these up-and-comers as possible stars, with every one of them turning heads.

The farm system is becoming a major focus point for Colorado. Top prospects like Charlie Condon, Ethan Holliday and Brody Brecht represent the type of upside talent that hasn’t been consistently developed by the Rockies in years.

While the front office led by Paul DePodesta, including Shaeffer, has not explicitly labeled this as a rebuild, the roster construction is telling a different story.

Flexibility Is Now a Priority

Edouard Julien | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Another quiet signal playing out across the team is the importance of player flexibility.

Players like Edouard Julien and Tyler Freeman give Colorado the ability to move pieces around. Matchups and health will determine the infield. Julien could be found at second base or first base, while Freeman offers insurance to the Rockies if the club needs another option at the keystone.

The willingness and ability to build a roster around flexible players suggest that Colorado is trying to give itself more options. Being able to navigate unexpected injuries and performance swings throughout the season is something that hasn’t been prioritized in the recent past.

Pitching Depth Still Needs Answers

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

If the lineup hints at the future, the pitching staff still represents the biggest challenge facing Colorado. Again, no surprise here as the Rockies ranked at the bottom of the entire MLB in most pitching stats in 2025.

The projected rotation of Kyle Freeland, Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana, Chase Dollander and Tomoyuki Sugano has a nice blend of veteran stability combined with developmental upside.

However, the bullpen remains an area where consistency has been difficult to find, something that has already reared its ugly head during spring training.

That reality is another unspoken signal. Colorado still appears willing to evaluate arms internally rather than aggressively pursuing outside solutions, at least for now.

More could be said that it could take a turnaround of sorts before many pitchers, and especially free agents, are willing to even talk to Colorado.

The Organization Is Playing the Long Game

None of this means that the Rockies expect to struggle indefinitely and that is something that Schaeffer addressed head-on in an interview with MLB Network.

“Losing. We are all sick of losing,” Schaeffer said. “We need to elevate everything we do.”

While this seems like a logical answer, it’s not something that has been felt throughout Denver in the past. This time it feels different. It feels like the team is actually making some moves to be philosophically different.

The recent moves point toward a front office trying to establish a sustainable core rather than putting band-aids on and chasing quick fixes.

Prospects are being given legitimate opportunities to showcase their talents, and quite honestly, several look pretty good. Veen is a great example. He may be the poster child for the Rockies. He came into camp looking and performing in what could be called a 180-degree turnaround.

If this kind of turnaround is being felt throughout the entire system, devout Colorado fans may have more to cheer about this year.

Young players are being given time to be evaluated in real roles. Veterans are being used as stabilizers more than as centerpieces.

Schaeffer’s moves are evident. His pattern of decisions and ultimately positive vision for the future is difficult to ignore. While the non-verbal moves are important, the one he made clear should mean the most to fans: “We are all sick of losing.”

What All This Means for Rockies Fans

Reality says that fans hoping for immediate contention will likely have to be more patient. It also suggests that the team is attempting something the organization has historically struggled to do.

If the next wave of talent delivers on its potential, the message being sent, even if not vocalized, could eventually look like the first step toward a sustainable future for the currently struggling franchise.