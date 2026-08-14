Zac Veen's Road to Recovery, Redemption Led Him Back to Rockies

When Zac Veen received word that he was joining the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, it was an important step in his Major League Baseball career.

But the most important call ever was the message that he needed to make some changes in his life. And after traveling a road of recovery and redemption, the 24-year-old rookie has discovered a maturity that extends beyond his years.

So does his performance at the plate, which is what makes him such a dangerous and powerful hitter. Armed with a new outlook on life, Veen is thrilled to be out of the shadows of his past and now basking in the sunshine of Coors Field. And it took a real-life revelation for him to get there, as he told Denver TV anchor Jon Tritsch.

Zac Veen has been promoted to the Rockies after being one of the most prolific hitters in minor league baseball.

He's at peace after overcoming bigger battles. This spring he discussed his journey to sobriety, faith and being a better man:#Rockies pic.twitter.com/PxksUQSLuQ — Jon Tritsch (@hometownJT) August 11, 2026

Before his incredbile run this year, the youngster had to drive away some of his demons in order to be dominant. Veen openly admits that he developed a serious substance-abuse problem over several years. He has been remarkably candid about it. He says that he sought solace in his faith and that getting sober brought him “closer to God."

Veen participated in an 11-week substance-abuse recovery program, returned to church, and got saved.

“I’ve known Zac Veen for a long time, and he’s an exceptional human being," Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said to MLB.com and other reporters after Tuesday's game. "He’s been going through the last couple of years has been tough. We’re here to do everything we can to support him and lift him up.”

The Sky's the Limit for Veen

Colorado Rockies outfielder Zac Veen | Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rox drafted Veen out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida, in the first round (9th overall) in the 2020 MLB Draft. He was an immediate success in the minors. At the time of his call-up, he was hitting .327, with 24 home runs, 87 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and a 1.037 OPS for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes.

“I’m really encouraged by Zac’s progress, Colorado's president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta said to the Colorado Gazette on Tuesday. "I think he’s really swung the bat well, aggressive on the bases, hitting for power. He’s done some damage against left-handed pitching, which has been great to see. I think just him, right now, getting everyday at-bats and having that confidence has been terrific.”

As the Rockies continue to retool the roster with fresh faces, the new generation will be led by guys like Veen. After the smoke claears, a healthier and happier outfielder will be left standing among the dissipating clouds. With no drugs and no distractions, there's nothing but clear skies ahead.