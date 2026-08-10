Rockies Prospect Zac Veen Produces One of Baseball's Biggest Games in 2026

The Colorado Rockies are realizing that outfielder Zac Veen is not playing around with what he's doing at the plate.

On Saturday, Veen put together one of the most productive games of the 2026 season at any level of professional baseball while playing for Triple-A Albuquerque.

A Franchise Record with 17 Total Bases

ZAC VEEN TRIPLES TO COMPLETE THE GREATEST INDIVIDUAL SINGLE-GAME PERFORMANCE IN ISOTOPES HISTORY!!! pic.twitter.com/bkcdouocCB — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) August 9, 2026

When a player is hot, there's no stopping him. The 24-year-old outfielder became only the sixth player in Minor League Baseball since 2005 to record 17 total bases in a game, per MiLB.com. Veen is locked in. The Rockies front office can't be sleeping because Veen is basically putting them on notice to call him up before the season ends.

There have been games where Veen was amazing. When there's a full commitment and dedication, those are the results that will come out. Veen's performance on Saturday is the greatest performance of the season for him and could be the best one of his professional career, no matter what happens moving forward.

His final at bat was a triple to complete his sensational performance, going 5-for-5 to go along with a double, three home runs, four runs, and seven RBIs. It doesn't matter if it's a minor league game — putting up 17 total bases is not an easy feat. Small wins matter. Big performances like this one build momentum.

Zeen is hitting .325 with 24 home runs and 87 RBIs this season. He's 13 shy of reaching 100 RBIs and six more from reaching 30 homers. There's something exciting and special when a ballplayer reaches the 30 home runs/100 RBIs club. In baseball, we highly praise 3,000 hits, 3,000 strikeouts, 500 home runs, and the 40/40 club, but we should put the 30 homer/100 RBIs on a bigger pedestal as well.

Whether this is the real Veen we are going to see going forward or not, Colorado will have to keep him as long as he continues to produce this way. He has everyone in Colorado taking today for what he did on Saturday. This might be the start of more people tuning in to see him in action at the plate.

Veen has been with the organization since he got drafted in 2020. He's a highly rated prospect. After many trials and tribulations, he can smile this season and enjoy success. He didn't do it alone. There's a group of people behind the scenes who are responsible for him having a turnaround season.