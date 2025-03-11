Roki Sasaki Unleashes Nasty Splitter During Dominant Spring Training Start
Roki Sasaki has looked as advertised during spring training—and at times it looks like he's toying with opposing hitters.
On Tuesday during a four-inning outing against the Cleveland Guardians, Sasaki showed off his whole arsenal, including his incredibly nasty splitter.
With two outs in the top of the second inning, Sasaki faced Tyler Freeman. After hitting his spot with a 96-mph fastball on the outside corner, the 23-year-old phenom threw Freeman three straight splitters. The poor guy had no chance.
The first split missed low and outside, then Freeman waved helplessly at the second, before watching the third drop in perfectly for a low strike. Video below shows the last two in the sequence.
Yes, those are indeed splitters, not sliders. That offering is what makes Sasaki so unique, and it truly could develop into the most unhittable pitch on the planet.
The overlay of the 96-mph fastball and the second splitter of the Freeman at-bat is truly absurd.
I'm not sure what a batter is supposed to do against this guy.
Sasaki went four shutout innings on Tuesday, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out two. He has yet to allow a run this spring.