Royals Add Reliever Hunter Harvey to Bullpen in Trade With Nationals
The race to baseball's trade deadline appears to have officially begun.
The Kansas City Royals are acquiring reliever Hunter Harvey from the Washington Nationals, the team announced Saturday evening. Going back to the Nationals in the deal are minor-league infielder Cayden Wallace and a competitive-balance draft pick.
Harvey, 29, has appeared in 43 games this season for Washington—sixth in the National League. He has a 2-4 record with a 4.20 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched.
The Nationals are 44–52 on the year—18.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East and six games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the league's final wild-card spot.
The Royals, on the other hand, have been one of baseball's surprises this season. Kansas City is 52–44 and only a game behind the Boston Red Sox for the American League's last wild-card spot.
Wallace, 22, is slashing .280/.348/.406 this season at the Rookie and Single-A levels.