Royals Add Reliever Hunter Harvey to Bullpen in Trade With Nationals

Jun 2, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Harvey (73) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Jun 2, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Harvey (73) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The race to baseball's trade deadline appears to have officially begun.

The Kansas City Royals are acquiring reliever Hunter Harvey from the Washington Nationals, the team announced Saturday evening. Going back to the Nationals in the deal are minor-league infielder Cayden Wallace and a competitive-balance draft pick.

Harvey, 29, has appeared in 43 games this season for Washington—sixth in the National League. He has a 2-4 record with a 4.20 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched.

The Nationals are 44–52 on the year—18.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East and six games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the league's final wild-card spot.

The Royals, on the other hand, have been one of baseball's surprises this season. Kansas City is 52–44 and only a game behind the Boston Red Sox for the American League's last wild-card spot.

Wallace, 22, is slashing .280/.348/.406 this season at the Rookie and Single-A levels.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

