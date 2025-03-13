SI

Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Offers Positive Injury Update After Getting Beaned by Fastball

The superstar shortstop appears to have avoided serious injury after an HBP in spring training on Wednesday.

Liam McKeone

Bobby Witt Jr. took a fastball to the forearm on Wednesday
The Kansas City Royals suffered a big scare on Wednesday afternoon. In a spring training contest with the Seattle Mariners, superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. got drilled by a 96-mph fastball on the arm. Witt was in clear pain after the HBP and left the game, telling manager Matt Quatraro that he initially lost feeling in his fingers but that it was beginning to return.

The team took Witt out anyway so he could go get precautionary X-rays. Here's the play:

A few hours later Witt and the Royals offered relief in the form of a positive injury update. KC announced Witt's X-rays were negative and he had not suffered a fracture. Witt followed that up with a social media message containing two emojis— the thumbs up and the prayer hands.

A big break for the reigning MLB batting champion.

