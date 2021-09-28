Royals Prepare for Final Homestand, Series Against Indians

September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search
Kansas City Prepares for Final Homestand, Series Against Cleveland

Kansas City Prepares for Final Homestand, Series Against Cleveland

Following a makeup game Monday, the two teams will start their final 2021 series against each other on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Author:
Publish date:
Following a makeup game Monday, the two teams will start their final 2021 series against each other on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians begin another series on Sept. 28, a day after the two teams played in Cleveland. The series marks the final matchups between these two teams in 2021, with both teams being well out of the playoff picture.

Right-handed pitcher Brady Singer will start for the Royals in what may be his final start of 2021. Singer has produced mixed results in September, seeing him pick up two wins and a loss. His last win was a doubleheader-shortened complete game appearance, where he allowed two runs and struck out seven.

Singer is currently 5-10 with a 4.72 ERA. This start provides another opportunity for progression against a middling Indians lineup.

Cleveland's expected starter is right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale. A solid contributor to the Indians' pitching staff, he is 11-5 with a 3.90 ERA. The Royals' lineup will need to step up, as Civale has two shutouts in his last five appearances. On the other hand, he has allowed seven earned runs in two of his last five appearances, so Civale is certainly vulnerable.

Catcher Salvador Perez is a player to watch this series. He currently leads MLB with 117 RBIs in 2021, four more than any other player. Also, he is still tied with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero for the MLB home-run lead. Both players have 46 home runs, with other players within striking distance. Perez hit his 46th home run Sept. 20, five games ago, against the Indians.

The Indians won decisively against the Royals Monday, with an 8-3 showing. It was another chapter in Cleveland dominating Kansas City in 2021, with the Indians leading the season series 12-3. 

Fans can watch Tuesday's game via Bally Sports Kansas City or MLB.TV. To find out where to listen to the game, find your local station amongst the listed Royals Radio Network Affiliates.

Read More: Four Royals Talents Land on MLB Pipeline’s 2021 Prospect Teams of the Year

Jun 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Prepare for Final Homestand, Series Against Indians

1 minute ago
Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
Prospects

Four Royals Talents Land on MLB Pipeline’s 2021 Prospect Teams of the Year

1 hour ago
May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) throws to first base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Were Wrong About Adalberto Mondesi

5 hours ago
Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals outfielder Seuly Matias (99) at bat during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Roundtable: Which of the Royals’ Double-A Prospects Is the Most Exciting?

Sep 26, 2021
May 30, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Hunter Dozier on Finishing 2021 Strong: ‘I’ve Been Working So Hard’

Sep 26, 2021
Sep 25, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Jon Heasley throws against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning in at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Matheny Loves Jon Heasley’s Performance vs. Tigers: ‘I Thought He Was Terrific'

Sep 26, 2021
Sep 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman (65) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Dylan Coleman Is Kansas City's Fastest-Rising Prospect

Sep 23, 2021
Sep 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Daniel Lynch on Fighting Through Rough Start vs. Indians: ‘I Know I Can Battle'

Sep 22, 2021