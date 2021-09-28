Royals Prepare for Final Homestand, Series Against Indians

Following a makeup game Monday, the two teams will start their final 2021 series against each other on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians begin another series on Sept. 28, a day after the two teams played in Cleveland. The series marks the final matchups between these two teams in 2021, with both teams being well out of the playoff picture.

Right-handed pitcher Brady Singer will start for the Royals in what may be his final start of 2021. Singer has produced mixed results in September, seeing him pick up two wins and a loss. His last win was a doubleheader-shortened complete game appearance, where he allowed two runs and struck out seven.

Singer is currently 5-10 with a 4.72 ERA. This start provides another opportunity for progression against a middling Indians lineup.

Cleveland's expected starter is right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale. A solid contributor to the Indians' pitching staff, he is 11-5 with a 3.90 ERA. The Royals' lineup will need to step up, as Civale has two shutouts in his last five appearances. On the other hand, he has allowed seven earned runs in two of his last five appearances, so Civale is certainly vulnerable.

Catcher Salvador Perez is a player to watch this series. He currently leads MLB with 117 RBIs in 2021, four more than any other player. Also, he is still tied with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero for the MLB home-run lead. Both players have 46 home runs, with other players within striking distance. Perez hit his 46th home run Sept. 20, five games ago, against the Indians.

The Indians won decisively against the Royals Monday, with an 8-3 showing. It was another chapter in Cleveland dominating Kansas City in 2021, with the Indians leading the season series 12-3.

Fans can watch Tuesday's game via Bally Sports Kansas City or MLB.TV. To find out where to listen to the game, find your local station amongst the listed Royals Radio Network Affiliates.