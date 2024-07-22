Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Game One)
Kansas City had about as good of a last series as they could have, sweeping the White Sox in a three game series that they outscored Chicago 17-3 in. All three pitchers for the Royals only allowed a single run in their starts, including a full game by Seth Lugo. Kansas City will look to keep that momentum alive against the Arizona Diamondbacks who will enter Kauffman Stadium with a 51-49 record, holding the second spot in the NL West.
The Royals have managed to claw themselves back into the playoff picture, currently holding the third wildcard spot with a 55-45 record, tied for second in the AL Central. Both the Guardians and Twins both lost their last two games meaning that the Royals currently stand just five games back of the division lead. Cole Ragans will look to lead Kansas City even closer to the playoffs with a win tonight.
Game is slated to start at 4:00 p.m. CT.
How to watch:
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
When: First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.
TV: You can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Starting Pitchers
KC - Cole Ragans (6-6, 3.16 ERA)
ARI - Yilber Diaz (1-0, 1.50 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Adam Frazier (2B) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) 4. Salvador Perez (C) 5. Michael Massey (DH) 6. Hunter Renfroe (RF) 7. Drew Waters (LF) 8. Maikel Garcia (3B) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)
CWS: 1. Ketel Marte (2B) 2. Gabriel Moreno (C) 3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr (LF) 4. Christian Walker (1B) 5. Randal Grichuk (DH) 6. Eugenio Suarez (3B) 7. Corbin Carroll (RF) 8. Kevin Newman (SS) 9. Alek Thomas (CF)
