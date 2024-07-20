Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox (Game Two)
The Royals returned from All-Star Break with a big win over the White Sox yesterday. Everything came together in perfect combination to lead the Royals to a momentum adding win to start the second half of the seaosn. Michael Wacha had a phenomenal performance, only allowing a single run through seve total innings pitched. The offense came out of the break alive as well, putting up seven total runs.
Kansas City will look to continue the momentum tonight as Brady Singer takes the mound. Kansas City is currently sitting seven gamaes back from the division lead and five games back from the second place Twins. Kansas City will need to mimic lasat nights performance if they want to claw their way back into a wildcard spot and the division race.
Follow Along Below:
The gmae is slated to begin at 6:10 p.m. CST.
Starting Pitchers
KC - Brady Singer (5-6, 3.20 ERA)
CWS - Johnathan Cannon (1-3, 4:41 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Adam Frazier (DH) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) 4. Salvador Perez (C) 5. Michael Massey (2B) 6. Hunter Renfroe (RF) 7. Drew Waters (LF) 8. Maikel Garcia (3B) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)
CWS: 1. Tommy Pham (RF) 2. Andrew Benintendi (LF) 3. Luis Robert Jr (CF) 4. Andrew Vaughn (1B) 5. Eloy Jimenez (DH) 6. Brooks Baldwin (2B) 7. Nicky Lopez (SS) 8. Paul DeJong (3B) 9. Chuckie Robinson (C)
