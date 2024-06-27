Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians (Game One)
Kansas City, MO. - Kansas City picked up a much needed win in the rubber match against the Marlins. It was a much needed win for team morale as a temporary halt to an extended June skid for the Royals. Kansas City is headed in to an important inner-divisional series against the Guardians, with the opportunity to make up a maximum of four games in the division race. The Royals are nine games behind the Guardians and a game and a half back of the Twins. It will be crucial for the Royals to stick their feet in the ground and not give up a larger lead than they're already facing.
Michael Wacha will take the mound for Kansas City in the opening game of the series. This will be Wacha's second start since his injury. He will be looking to build on his last start that saw him throw five innings against the Rangers, only allowing a single run. Kansas City's offense will need to get going early in this series, giving the Royals pitching staff a lead to work with. The Royals scored five runs last night but it took an eighth inning explosion to do it. You can't rely on one inning to beat a team as good as the Cleveland Guardians.
Starting Pitchers
KC - Michael Wacha (4-6, 4.07 ERA)
CLE - Ben Lively (7-3, 3:03 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Maikel Garcia (2B) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) 4. Salvador Perez (C) 5. Michael Massey (DH) 6. Nick Loftin (3B) 7. MJ Melendez (LF) 8. Hunter Renfroe (3B) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)
