Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Game One)
Kansas City finished up their series against the Guardians on a high note, stealing the last game to take a 3-1 win over Cleveland in the series. The Royals have managed to pull themselves back to just seven games behind the Guardians and only a single game behind the Twins. The Royals did not have the best month of June, going 12-15 throughout the month, despite winning three of four against Cleveland. Kansas City is very much still in the race for either a wildcard spot or a division crown, but they must continue with their positive momentum to avoid another dissapointing month.
Brady Singer will get the nod for Kansas City tonight. He will be looking to improve his record above .500 tonight, currently sitting at 4-4 on the season. Singer's last performance was phenomenal, holding the Miami Marlins to just one run through 7.1 innings. Last time Singer faced the Rays he went five innings, only allowing a single run in a Royals win. He will have to keep the Royals competitive early and avoid falling back into the first inning struggles that have plagued the team in the past. The Royals will hope to get Singer some run support early, giving him a cushion to repeat recent performances.
7:30 p.m. - Brady Singer faced his first tough situation of the game this inning, battling off runners on second and third with just one out. Bobby Witt Jr made an incredible play ranging to his left and throwing back to his right to snipe Randy Arozarena to pick up that first out. After a missed barehander from CJ Alexander and a double by Jose Sir, Singer found himself in some danger. He would battle back, striking out Ben Rortvedt beofore a wild pitch allowed Richie Pallacios to come home. He would walk Taylor Walls with 10 pitches before finally picking up the last out. Kansas City will again be looking to overcome an early deficit. 1-0 Rays
7:22 p.m. - Maikel Garcia picked up an inning opening single to right field off of Zack Littel. The Royals wouldn't score but something that was very telling is that Littel was aware of the runner. Look for Littel to be worried about early runners, potentially leading to mistakes to batters. Vinnie Pasquantino had a 401 foot flyout, the ball would have left 8/30 MLB ballparks. 0-0
7:15 p.m. - Brady Singer has a back and forth first inning but puts down the Rays before they can move a runner to second. He allowed a single before turning a double play, as well as a walk before striking out Josh Lowe to end the inning. Royals pitching has been prone to getting in trouble early so Singer working around those two runners is big for Kansas City. 0-0
How to watch:
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
When: First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.
TV: You can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Starting Pitchers
KC - Brady Singer (4-4, 3.12 ERA)
CLE - Zack Littell (2-7, 4.17 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Maikel Garcia (2B) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) 4. Salvador Perez (C) 5. Michael Massey (DH) 6. Hunter Renfroe (RF) 7. MJ Melendez (LF) 8. CJ Alexander (3B) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)
TB: 1. Yandy Diaz (1B) 2. Brandon Lowe (DH) 3. Isaac Paredes (3B) 4. Josh Lowe (RF) 5. Randy Arozarena (LF) 6. Richie Palacios (2B) 7. Jose Siri (CF) 8. Ben Rortvedt (C) 9. Taylor Walls (SS)
