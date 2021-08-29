August 29, 2021
Brady Singer, Royals Set for Sweep of Mariners

The Royals look to win their fourth contest in a row against the Mariners in Seattle.
The Kansas City Royals have been rolling as of late. They're 10-3 in their last 13 games, and that includes three consecutive wins against the Seattle Mariners. The club will look to make that four on Sunday.

Taking the mound for the Royals is Brady Singer, who's had an up-and-down season thus far. He's coming off an outing in which he lasted five innings and gave up four runs, but only one of them was earned. That helped Singer's ERA, but his seven hits and four walks surrendered showed that he was battling for a lot of the game. He and his newly-found changeup will aim to get back on track today.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game.

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (3-9, 5.07 ERA)
Seattle: LHP Marco Gonzales (5-5, 4.13 ERA) 

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  4. Edward Olivares (R) - RF 
  5. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  6. Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Ryan O'Hearn (L) - DH
  9. Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B

Salvador Perez: Unstoppable Force?

Royals catcher Salvador Perez is putting together a career year, and he's saved some of his best ball for the home stretch of the season. Perez has gone yard in four consecutive games, notching a pair of grand slams in the process. He has five home runs in his last six contests and currently ranks second in the American League with 37 jacks in 2021. In most years, but unfortunately not this one, Perez would be getting legitimate buzz for MVP candidacy. Nevertheless, his season has been historic in its own right. He'll look to continue adding to his highlight reel on Sunday.

Injury News

In an unexpected move, the Royals have placed LHP Richard Lovelady on the 10-day IL. This stems from a left UCL sprain, which is never a great sign for pitchers. UCL injuries can oftentimes require Tommy John surgery, although it's way too early to hit the panic button in regards to Lovelady. In a corresponding move, the Royals recalled RHP Tyler Zuber to help bolster their bullpen in Lovelady's absence. The absence of left-handed relief pitching is a minor concern for now but with that said, there's optimism about Jake Brentz's availability

Follow Along

First Pitch: 3:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City and ESPN+
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: What Will the Royals Look Like in the Month of September?

Jun 6, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
