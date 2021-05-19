Royals Look For Two-Game Sweep Of Brewers

The Kansas City Royals finish up a two-game, interleague set with the Milwaukee Brewers before the Detroit Tigers come to town on Friday.

The Kansas City Royals (19-22) finish up a two-game, interleague set with the Milwaukee Brewers (21-21) before a day off and the Detroit Tigers come to town on Friday.

Pitching Probables

Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (3-4, 6.75 ERA)

Milwaukee: RHP Corbin Burnes (2-3, 1.57 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - DH Jorge Soler (R) - RF Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Cam Gallagher (R) - C Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Lineup

Kolton Wong (L) - 2B Lorenzo Cain (R) - CF Christian Yelich (L) - DH Omar Narváez (L) - C Daniel Vogelbach (L) - 1B Avisail Garcia (R) - RF Travis Shaw (L) - 3B Jackie Bradley Jr. (L) - LF Pablo Reyes (R) - SS

Injury Report

Seven-Day Injured List

3B Hunter Dozier (quad contusion and neck discomfort): After a collision with Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Dozier left the game and was placed on the seven-day injured list. Dozier will be eligible to return on Thursday.

10-Day Injured List

LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract. RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder): Hahn was "very close" to returning from the IL, reported by Lewis, but in his first rehab start at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, he walked the first batter and was pulled from the game due to injury. No word yet on the severity.

Hahn was "very close" to returning from the IL, reported by Lewis, but in his first rehab start at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, he walked the first batter and was pulled from the game due to injury. No word yet on the severity. SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique): After a short sent in Double-A, Modesi has been transferred to Triple-A Omaha to continue his rehab, according to Lewis, but Mondesi is going to meet Double-A Northwest Arkansas in Springfield, Missouri to play as there is rain in the forecast for the Storm Chaser's games against the Iowa Cubs. MLB.com's Anne Rodgers reports the Royals want him playing as much as possible as his return is near.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio