Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Royals Look For Two-Game Sweep Of Brewers

The Kansas City Royals finish up a two-game, interleague set with the Milwaukee Brewers before the Detroit Tigers come to town on Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Royals (19-22) finish up a two-game, interleague set with the Milwaukee Brewers (21-21) before a day off and the Detroit Tigers come to town on Friday.

Pitching Probables

Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (3-4, 6.75 ERA)

Milwaukee: RHP Corbin Burnes (2-3, 1.57 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  4. Salvador Perez (R) - DH
  5. Jorge Soler (R) - RF
  6. Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Cam Gallagher (R) - C
  9. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Lineup

  1. Kolton Wong (L) - 2B
  2. Lorenzo Cain (R) - CF
  3. Christian Yelich (L) - DH
  4. Omar Narváez (L) - C
  5. Daniel Vogelbach (L) - 1B
  6. Avisail Garcia (R) - RF
  7. Travis Shaw (L) - 3B
  8. Jackie Bradley Jr. (L) - LF
  9. Pablo Reyes (R) - SS

Injury Report

Seven-Day Injured List

  • 3B Hunter Dozier (quad contusion and neck discomfort): After a collision with Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Dozier left the game and was placed on the seven-day injured list. Dozier will be eligible to return on Thursday.

10-Day Injured List

  • LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.
  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder): Hahn was "very close" to returning from the IL, reported by Lewis, but in his first rehab start at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, he walked the first batter and was pulled from the game due to injury. No word yet on the severity.
  • SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique): After a short sent in Double-A, Modesi has been transferred to Triple-A Omaha to continue his rehab, according to Lewis, but Mondesi is going to meet Double-A Northwest Arkansas in Springfield, Missouri to play as there is rain in the forecast for the Storm Chaser's games against the Iowa Cubs. MLB.com's Anne Rodgers reports the Royals want him playing as much as possible as his return is near.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: Lorenzo Cain Was Reminded He's 'Forever Royal' In His Return to Kansas City

May 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) completes a double play with a throw to first over Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Luis Urias (2) during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Look For Two-Game Sweep Of Brewers

May 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) pitches the ball during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Adversity is Nothing New To Danny Duffy

Apr 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals fans take their seats before the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Royals Baseball and Summertime: A Timeless Kansas City Tradition

May 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) in the field in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Carlos Santana Has Gone From Familiar Foe To Veteran Leader in Kansas City

May 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) tips his cap to the Kansas City Royals fans during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Lorenzo Cain Was Reminded He's 'Forever Royal' In His Return to Kansas City

May 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of the second game of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Quarter-Season Grades for Royals Position Players

May 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; The Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr waves a flag before the game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Welcome to Inside The Royals: Your New Home For the Kansas City Royals