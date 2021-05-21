Royals Look To Continue Winning Ways as Tigers Come to Town

The Kansas City Royals open up a three-game weekend series with the Detroit Tigers tonight. Here's what you need to know about tonight's game.

The Kansas City Royals (20-22) open up a three-game weekend series with the Detroit Tigers (17-26) tonight. The last time these two teams faced off was May 11-13 in Detroit where the Tigers swept the Royals.

Pitching Probables

Detroit: RHP José Ureña (1-4, 4.22 ERA)

Kansas City: LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 5.02 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Jorge Soler (R) - RF Ryan O'Hearn (L) - DH Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Robbie Grossman (S) - LF Jonathan Schoop (R) - 2B Jeimer Candelario (S) - 3B Miguel Cabrera (R) - 1B Eric Haase (R) - LF Niko Goodrum (S) - SS Wilson Ramos (R) - DH JaCoby Jones (R) - CF Jake Rogers (R) - C

Injury Report

Seven-Day Injured List

3B Hunter Dozier (quad contusion and neck discomfort): After a collision with Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Dozier left the game and was placed on the seven-day injured list. Dozier will be eligible to return on Thursday.

10-Day Injured List

LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder): The Royals announced Hahn returned from Triple-A Omaha following his first rehab start on Wednesday to undergo more tests on his throwing shoulder. In his start, Hahn faced one batter, then left the game with a trainer. The severity of the setback is unclear.

SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique): After a short sent in Double-A, Mondesi has been transferred to Triple-A Omaha to continue his rehab, according to Lewis, but Mondesi is going to meet Double-A Northwest Arkansas in Springfield, Missouri to play as there is rain in the forecast for the Storm Chasers' games against the Iowa Cubs. MLB.com's Anne Rodgers reports the Royals want him playing as much as possible as his return is near.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio