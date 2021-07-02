Royals Try To Snap Nine-Game Losing Skid

The Kansas City Royals have now lost nine consecutive games after dropping their series to the Boston Red Sox.

The Kansas City Royals (33-47) have now lost nine consecutive games after dropping their series to the Boston Red Sox.

Kansas City is hoping to snap their losing streak as they open their series against the Minnesota Twins (33-46) with Brady Singer on the hill tonight.

Pitching Probables

Minnesota: RHP J.A. Haap (4-3, 5.83 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (3-6, 4.70 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Jorge Soler (R) - DH Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Salvador Perez (R) - C Hanser Alberto (R) -2B Hunter Dozier (R) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Edward Olivares (R) - LF Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luis Arraez (L) - 2B Josh Donaldson (R) - 3B Trevor Larnach (L) - LF Nelson Cruz (R) - DH Alex Kirlloff (L) - 1B Jorge Polanco (S) - SS Max Kepler (L) - RF Nick Gordon (L) - CF Ben Rortvedt (L) - C

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

3B Emmanuel Rivera (wrist): Rivera was placed on the injured list with a left hamate fracture on June 30.

Rivera was placed on the injured list with a left hamate fracture on June 30. C Cam Gallagher (shoulder): Royals manager Mike Matheny has said Gallagher has returned to playing catch and is progressing nicely, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

Royals manager Mike Matheny has said Gallagher has returned to playing catch and is progressing nicely, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com. SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique): Mondesi was once again placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury after he was pulled in the Royals' series finale against the Red Sox. It is on the opposite side of his first oblique injury.

Mondesi was once again placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury after he was pulled in the Royals' series finale against the Red Sox. It is on the opposite side of his first oblique injury. LF Andrew Benintendi (rib): Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Ronald Bolaños (right flexor strain): The severity level of Bolaños's flexor strain is still unclear as he goes through more tests but the placement on the 60-day list is not a good sign. He’ll rest as the club determines a treatment plan.

The severity level of Bolaños's flexor strain is still unclear as he goes through more tests but the placement on the 60-day list is not a good sign. He’ll rest as the club determines a treatment plan. RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn was eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio

