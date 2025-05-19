Royals Writer Calls For Team To Promote Red-Hot Prospect
The Kansas City Royals have cooled off a little bit since turning their season around after an 8-14 start. Prior to Sunday's win over the St. Louis Cardinals, they had lost four in a row and six of their last seven games.
This season, offense has been hard to come by. It was the pitching that helped them overcome their rocky start and surge back into contention. And while they're still 26-22 and hold the third American League Wild Card spot, they're going to need more offense.
However, they may have a little offense waiting in Triple-A. Propsect Cam Devanney is performing well, and Tremayne Person of Kings of Kauffman proposed the idea of Kansas City calling him up.
"What he's doing down in Triple-A Omaha is impossible to ignore. Through his first 26 games of the 2025 season, Devanney is tearing the cover off the baseball. He’s slashing .305/.384/.579 with seven home runs, 30 RBIs, and a .963 OPS," Person writes. "Even more impressive is his plate discipline — just 20 strikeouts in 112 plate appearances, showing that he's putting together quality at-bats night after night."
Devanney's bat is certainly cooking at the moment, and if he can continue hitting at this torrid pace, it might make sense for the Royals to give him the call to the Majors.
They need an offensive boost, and he could provide it. They need more than what they are getting out of the current cast of characters, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to give him the call-up.
