Three Takeaways From the Royals' 10-5 Victory Over Pittsburgh

The Kansas City Royals move a game above .500 thanks to their offensive explosion against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Thanks to two home runs from catcher Salvador Perez and a grand slam from Andrew Benintendi, the Kansas City Royals move a game above .500 after their 10-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The victory gave the Royals a two-game sweep over the Pirates going into their off-day. Kansas City moves to 27-26 on the season while the loss drops Pittsburgh to 20-34.

Kansas City will host the Minnesota Twins in a four-game series starting on Thursday. Here are three things to take away from the Royals' win tonight.

Salvador Perez is seeing the ball well.

As I mentioned before, the Royals catcher had a big game at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. With his two big flies, Perez leads the club in home runs. But his success at the plate isn't limited to just today. Heading into tonight's series finale against the Pirates, the 31-year-old was slashing .282/.300/.410 with two doubles, one home run, six RBIs and a .710 OPS in his previous 10 games. It's great to see Perez swinging the bat like this. His first home run provided the spark to get the bats going and that's just what Salvy continues to be, a spark. 

Andrew Benintendi continues his scorching hot streak.

Boy oh boy. Someone must not have told Benintendi a new month had started because he's hitting just like he was in his red-hot May. Benintendi went 2-for-5 on the night and flexed his muscles in the fifth inning with a big grand slam. The new addition to the Royals had five RBIs on the night and propelled Kansas City to the win.  For the first time since 2009 the Royals No. 3 and 4 hitters (Benintendi and Perez) collected eight RBIs. Just as Perez has been a spark, so has Benintendi. This offense is starting to find its footing and get things really going.

Another great outing from the Royals bullpen.

Brady Singer was a bit shaky in his outing today but it didn't matter as the Royals offense and bullpen picked him up. Kyle Zimmer picked up Singer in the sixth inning as he recorded the final out of the inning. Jake Brentz followed Zimmer as he came on and struck out the side in an impressive display. For the eighth inning, Jakob Junis came to the stage and allowed two hits but was able to collect one strikeout without allowing a run. Finally, Wade Davis entered in the ninth and didn't allow a baserunner. It's been nice to see the Royals relievers find their stride with the Royals hitters in these last few games. 

Jun 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
