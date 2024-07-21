Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox (Game Three)
The Royals look to capture a sweep of the sputtering White Sox at home.
On Sunday, the Kansas City Royals (54-45) will host the Chicago White Sox (27-73) at Kauffman Stadium for an afternoon clash at 1:10 PM CDT. The game will be broadcast on NBCSCH and Bally Sports Kansas City.
The Royals, fighting for a Wild Card berth, will send All-Star and Cy Young candidate Seth Lugo (11-4, 2.48 ERA) to the mound. Lugo has been a dominant force this season, boasting 116 strikeouts and consistently delivering standout performances.
The White Sox will counter with right-hander Drew Thorpe (3-1, 3.58 ERA). While Thorpe has shown promise in his outings, he faces a formidable Royals offense eager to maintain their playoff push.
Pregame:
- First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.
