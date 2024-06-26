Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Miami Marlins (Game Three)
The Kansas City Royals (43-38) will continue their series against the Miami Marlins (28-51) at Kauffman Stadium. With the Royals aiming to stay competitive in the AL Wild Card race, every game is crucial as they look to rebound from their recent loss and gain momentum against the struggling Marlins.
Brady Singer will take the mound for the Royals, bringing a 4-4 record and a solid 3.29 ERA with 80 strikeouts. Singer has been a reliable arm in Kansas City's rotation, and his performance will be key as the Royals look to secure a win.
The Marlins will counter with right-hander Valente Bellozo, making his major league debut. As Bellozo steps onto the mound for the first time this season, Miami will look to him to deliver a strong performance the bump.
Sixth Inning:
- In the bottom of the 6th inning, the Royals hoped to turn things around. Maikel Garcia started off by striking out looking. Vinnie Pasquantino gave the team a glimmer of hope with a sharp double to left fielder Nick Gordon, putting himself in scoring position. However, Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez both struck out swinging, ending the inning without a run. The Marlins made a pitching change, with Anthony Bender replacing Valente Bellozo.
- In the top of the 6th inning, the Marlins were retired in order. Josh Bell lined out sharply to right fielder Hunter Renfroe. Jesús Sánchez followed with a lineout to second baseman Maikel Garcia. Jake Burger then grounded out to third baseman Nick Loftin, who threw to first baseman Salvador Perez to end the inning.
Fifth Inning:
- In the bottom of the 5th inning, the Royals were still looking to spark some offense but had no luck. Hunter Renfroe popped out to catcher Nick Fortes in foul territory for the first out. Freddy Fermin then flew out to center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., followed by Garrett Hampson grounding out, catcher Nick Fortes to first baseman Josh Bell, wrapping up another scoreless inning for Kansas City.
- In the top of the 5th inning, the Marlins couldn’t extend their lead either. Nick Fortes attempted a bunt but grounded out softly, third baseman Nick Loftin to first baseman Salvador Perez. Jazz Chisholm Jr. then grounded out to second baseman Maikel Garcia, who made the throw to Perez for the second out. Bryan De La Cruz ended the inning by striking out swinging.
Fourth Inning:
- In the bottom of the 4th inning, the Royals struggled to get anything going offensively. Salvador Perez flew out to left fielder Nick Gordon for the first out. Then, Nick Loftin grounded out to second baseman Otto Lopez, who threw to first baseman Josh Bell for the second out. MJ Melendez also grounded out to Otto Lopez, who again connected with Bell at first to end the inning.
- In the top of the 4th inning, the Marlins had a similar fate. Jake Burger grounded out to first baseman Salvador Perez. Otto Lopez then grounded out to second baseman Maikel Garcia, who threw to Perez for the out. Nick Gordon managed to double on a line drive to center fielder Garrett Hampson, which was deflected by right fielder Hunter Renfroe. However, Vidal Bruján grounded out to first baseman Perez, who threw to pitcher Brady Singer to close the inning.
Third Inning:
- In the bottom of the 3rd inning, the Royals continued to struggle at the plate. Maikel Garcia led off but struck out on a foul tip. Bobby Witt Jr. then flew out to center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Vinnie Pasquantino followed suit by flying out to right fielder Jesús Sánchez, ending the inning quickly with no hits and no runs.
- In the top of the 3rd inning, the Marlins didn’t fare much better. Bryan De La Cruz grounded out to first baseman Salvador Perez, who threw to pitcher Brady Singer covering the base for the first out. Josh Bell then lined out to right fielder Hunter Renfroe, and Jesús Sánchez flew out to left fielder MJ Melendez, resulting in a swift 1-2-3 inning.
Second Inning:
- In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Nick Loftin started off by grounding out to shortstop Vidal Bruján, but then Hunter Renfroe singled on a line drive to left fielder Nick Gordon. Freddy Fermin followed up with a double that landed in a tricky spot for Bruján, putting Renfroe on third. However, MJ Melendez then lined out to second baseman Otto Lopez. With two outs, Garrett Hampson struck out swinging, marking Valente Bellozo’s first MLB strikeout and leaving the Royals still scoreless.
- The Marlins managed to break the deadlock in the second. Otto Lopez grounded out softly to pitcher Brady Singer, who threw to first baseman Salvador Perez for the first out. Nick Gordon then flew out sharply to center fielder Garrett Hampson. But with two outs, Vidal Bruján doubled on a line drive to left fielder MJ Melendez. Nick Fortes then delivered with a single to right fielder Hunter Renfroe, bringing in Bruján to score the first run of the game. Jazz Chisholm Jr. ended the inning by striking out swinging. Marlins 1, Royals 0.
First Inning:
- In the first inning, the Royals had a bit of a rough start. Salvador Perez grounded out to third baseman Jake Burger, and then Vinnie Pasquantino popped out to shortstop Vidal Bruján, quickly giving them two outs. Just when things looked bleak, Bobby Witt Jr. got hit by a pitch and made it to first base. Unfortunately, Maikel Garcia then flew out to right fielder Jesús Sánchez in foul territory, ending the inning.
- In the top of the first, Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a sharp single to right fielder Hunter Renfroe but was caught stealing second base, thanks to a throw from catcher Freddy Fermin to second baseman Maikel Garcia. Josh Bell then walked, and Jesús Sánchez singled, moving Bell to second base. Bryan De La Cruz flew out to right fielder Hunter Renfroe for the second out. Finally, Jake Burger struck out swinging against Brady Singer, ending the inning with no runs for the Marlins as well.
Pregame:
- First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT
