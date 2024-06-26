Live Updates: Miami Marlins at Kansas City Royals (Game Two)
On Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals (43-37) are set to face the Miami Marlins (27-51). With the Royals currently in contention for an AL Wild Card spot, every game holds significant weight as they aim to build on their recent successes against a lower-ranked opponents.
Seth Lugo takes the mound for Kansas City, boasting an impressive 10-2 record with a stellar 2.42 ERA and 87 strikeouts. Lugo's consistency and dominance on the mound have been instrumental for the Royals this season, providing stability in crucial games.
The Marlins will counter with Yonny Chirinos, who recently joined their roster. Chirinos brings a 0-0 record and a 3.60 ERA with six strikeouts. His role in Miami's rotation marks an opportunity for him to establish himself and contribute to the Marlins' efforts to disrupt the Royals’ offense.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Fifth Inning:
- The Marlins couldn't find their rhythm in the fifth inning. Jake Burger popped out to third baseman CJ Alexander for the first out. Otto Lopez then managed a single on a ground ball to Alexander. Lopez showed some speed by stealing second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Seth Lugo. Despite this, the Marlins couldn't capitalize as Tim Anderson struck out swinging, leaving Lopez stranded on third. Nick Gordon then ended the inning with a flyout to right fielder Hunter Renfroe.
- The Royals also struggled at the plate in their half of the fifth inning. Kyle Isbel started by grounding out to second baseman Otto Lopez, who made the throw to first baseman Josh Bell for the out. Maikel Garcia followed, striking out swinging for the second out. Bobby Witt Jr. ended the inning in similar fashion, striking out swinging as well, sending the game to the sixth inning.
Fourth Inning:
- The Marlins struggled again in the fourth inning. Bryan De La Cruz started off by grounding out to third baseman CJ Alexander, who made a solid throw to first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino for the out. Josh Bell followed with a sharp lineout to center fielder Kyle Isbel, making it two outs quickly. Jesús Sánchez ended the inning by striking out, adding another zero to the scoreboard for Miami.
- The Royals had a bit more action in their half of the inning. Salvador Perez popped out in foul territory to first baseman Josh Bell, making the first out. Michael Massey then doubled (7) on a fly ball to left fielder Nick Gordon, putting a runner in scoring position. MJ Melendez followed with a walk, putting runners on first and second. After a mound visit, Hunter Renfroe struck out swinging for the second out. CJ Alexander ended the inning by grounding out to third baseman Jake Burger, who threw to first baseman Josh Bell for the final out, leaving two Royals stranded.
Third Inning:
- The Royals had some action in their half of the third. Kyle Isbel started off by flying out to left fielder Nick Gordon for the first out. Maikel Garcia managed to draw a walk, giving Kansas City a baserunner. Bobby Witt Jr. then lined a double (22) to right fielder Bryan De La Cruz, but in a dramatic play, Garcia was thrown out at home. Witt Jr. advanced to third on the play. Vinnie Pasquantino ended the inning by grounding out to first baseman Josh Bell, who flipped it to pitcher Yonny Chirinos covering first for the third out.
- The Marlins couldn't get much going in their half of the third inning. Nick Gordon struck out swinging for the first out. Ali Sánchez then grounded out to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who made a strong throw to first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino for the second out. Jazz Chisholm Jr. ended the inning by grounding out softly to pitcher Seth Lugo, who tossed it to Pasquantino for the final out.
Second Inning:
- The second inning began with Jesús Sánchez striking out looking for the first out. Jake Burger then managed to draw a walk, but Otto Lopez grounded into a force out, with Bobby Witt Jr. throwing to Maikel Garcia at second to get Burger for the second out. Tim Anderson then struck out looking, leaving Lopez stranded at first and ending the inning.
- The Royals had a tough second inning at the plate. MJ Melendez popped out to third baseman Jake Burger for the first out, followed by Hunter Renfroe popping out to Burger in foul territory for the second out. CJ Alexander ended the inning by flying out to center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., resulting in a quick and scoreless frame for Kansas City.
First Inning:
- The Royals started their first inning with a walk by Maikel Garcia. However, Bobby Witt Jr. was called out on strikes for the first out. Garcia then showcased his speed by stealing both second and third base. Vinnie Pasquantino capitalized on Garcia's efforts by hitting an RBI single to center field, allowing Garcia to score and putting the Royals up 1-0. Following this, Salvador Perez lined out sharply to left fielder Nick Gordon for the second out. The inning concluded with Michael Massey striking out swinging, leaving Pasquantino on first base and ending the inning. Royals 1, Marlins 0.
- The top of the first inning saw Josh Bell lining out to right fielder Hunter Renfroe for the third out. Before that, Bryan De La Cruz flew out to Hunter Renfroe, making it two outs. The inning started with Jazz Chisholm Jr. striking out swinging, setting the tone for a quick three-up, three-down inning.
Pregame:
First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. CTD.
