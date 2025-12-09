Why Royals Made Surprising $8 Million Jonathan India Decision: Report

Jonathan India was the Kansas City Royals' signature acquisition last offseason, and he hardly could have had a worse introduction.

The Royals thought India was going to be their ideal leadoff hitter in front of Bobby Witt Jr., which emboldened them to look past his defensive uncertainty. But in 136 games, he put up his worst-ever OPS at .669, his fewest home runs with nine, and barely proved to be above replacement level with 0.4 bWAR.

However, after widespread speculation about a potential non-tender, the Royals kept India for his final year of arbitration eligibility, giving him an $8 million salary that might have even been more than he would have gotten had that arbitration process played out. It was a head-scratcher for some, but one insider recently provided context as to why it happened.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

India's contract not expected to affect Royals' outfield search

Aug 21, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Jonathan India (6) bats during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Royals expect India to be their everyday second baseman this year, while stating that the contract he inked was not expected to get in the way of adding the outfielders the team desperately needs.

"Royals second baseman Jonathan India appeared to be a non-tender candidate before the team last month re-signed him to a one-year, $8 million contract that surprised many in the industry," Rosenthal wrote.

"An $8 million salary is high for a hitter whose OPS-plus was 11 percent below league average last season. But non-tendering India would have left the Royals with a hole at second base, and the savings would not have dramatically altered their outfield pursuits. They’re shopping for inexpensive types, which is why a deal for Harrison Bader seems unlikely."

The Royals' logic, according to Rosenthal, is that India is a decent bounceback candidate at age-29, and with clarity about his position instead of bouncing around from third base to second base to left field, they believe he can establish more of a rhythm.

Of course, that rhythm could come at a trade-off, as India has proven to be a rather dismal defender at second throughout his career. But with Gold Glovers Maikel Garcia and Witt on the left side of the infield, perhaps the Royals are alright with taking their medicine.

More MLB: Latest Royals Outfield Report Hints At Urgent Blockbuster Trade